Construction Executive Alberto DeJesus Joins Prominent Guests at Mar-a-Lago Fundraising Dinner
EINPresswire.com/ -- The former Arizona state representative and Secretary of State, Mark Finchem, has received a resounding endorsement from former President Donald Trump, signaling a powerful alliance in his bid for public office. This endorsement underscores Finchem's commitment to conservative values and his dedication to serving the people of Arizona with integrity and passion.
In a show of support and solidarity, Mark Finchem hosted a fundraising dinner at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. The event, attended by esteemed guests and prominent figures from the political and business arena, highlighted Finchem's growing influence and widespread support within the Republican Party.
Among the distinguished attendees was Alberto DeJesus, CEO of DeJesus Industries, whose presence further emphasized the breadth of support for Finchem's candidacy. Photographs captured Alberto DeJesus alongside notable figures such as Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, and Roger Stone, former advisor to President Trump, showcasing the unity and camaraderie among conservative leaders rallying behind Finchem's campaign.
Mark Finchem's steadfast commitment to conservative principles, coupled with his unwavering dedication to advancing the interests of Arizonans, continues to resonate strongly with voters across the state. His proven track record of leadership and advocacy positions him as a formidable candidate poised to bring about positive change and prosperity for Arizona.
Contact Information
Main Address: 1177 Avenue of the Americas FL 5, Manhattan, NY 10036
Phone:
• General Inquiries: 800.283.7126
• Manhattan Office: 212.500.6601
• Brookline Office: 617.651.3960
• Palm Beach Office: 561.515.4734
For Sales Inquiries: sales@dejesusindustries.com
For Press Inquiries: press@dejesusindustries.com or victoria@dejesusindustries.com
https://www.azleg.gov/house-member/?legislature=54&session=121&legislator=1865
Public Relations
DeJesus Industries
+1 212-500-6601
press@dejesusindustries.com
https://www.dejesusindustries.com
DeJesus Industries Public Relations
