Zeamo Partners with Healthy Contributions to Offer Anytime Fitness Clubs in the U.S.

Zeamo Partners with Healthy Contributions to Offer Employer Clients Bulk Membership Access to Anytime Fitness Clubs in the U.S.
We are delighted to announce our partnership with Healthy Contributions to launch approximately 2,000 Anytime Fitness clubs, on our platform reaching employees across the nation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeamo, a corporate wellness technology platform for HR managers and business owners to manage employee fitness benefits, and Healthy Contributions, a provider of wellness programs for small-to-mid-sized businesses, health insurance providers, benefit networks, and more, have teamed up to offer Anytime Fitness memberships at participating U.S. locations to Zeamo’s growing corporate client base.
Healthy Contributions is providing Zeamo with a turnkey solution, offering Anytime Fitness memberships at a bulk/discounted rate for its employer clients while seamlessly handling all membership administration on behalf of Zeamo, its employer clients and Anytime Fitness clubs.
Beginning May 1, Zeamo clients may offer Anytime Fitness memberships to their employees via the Zeamo website, including a club locator that lists participating locations. Those who opt in for an Anytime Fitness membership will receive membership access via a key fob sent directly from Healthy Contributions. Employees additionally may visit Healthy Contributions to nominate an AF club location to participate in the Zeamo program.
The world’s largest fitness club brand, the Anytime Fitness membership offers members – including those who join through the Zeamo-Healthy Contributions program – access to more than 5,200 Anytime Fitness club locations worldwide, across 42 countries and territories on all seven continents. The membership includes a supportive network of Anytime Fitness coaches who design personalized plans focused on training, nutrition, and recovery, all accessed and managed via the Anytime Fitness App, to help people reach their fitness and wellness goals.
A wellness benefit for today's hybrid workforce, Zeamo delivers a flexible and inclusive fitness and wellness benefit that is affordable, easy-to-implement and makes it easy to offer and subsidize exclusive memberships to a growing network of gyms and studios. Zeamo is the only corporate fitness and activity benefit that rewards employees for committing to joining a gym, for hitting daily steps and completing on-demand workouts.
Unlike other wellness offerings, Zeamo is aligned with its partners by making it easy to join clubs and studios such as Anytime Fitness.
Paul O’Reilly-Hyland, CEO of Zeamo said - "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Healthy Contributions to launch approximately 2,000 Anytime Fitness clubs, on our platform reaching employees across the nation. Anytime Fitness is the largest chain of clubs in the world and gives employees the opportunity to work out 24 hours a day at a price which are affordable to most.
About Zeamo
Founded in 2017, Zeamo is a corporate wellness platform that delivers a seamless, premium fitness and wellness experience that connects employees to an ecosystem that blends digital fitness and in-person wellness experiences with incentives and activity tracking to maximize employee participation and engagement. With Zeamo, employees can truly build a fitness and wellness journey that feels personal, inspires them to make healthy choices, and rewards them when they do.
Zeamo makes it easy and affordable for today’s busy human resource manager or business owner to offer, subsidize and reward all employees with an all-inclusive wellness benefit including a nationwide network of gyms and studios, thousands of at-home workouts, nutrition and a marketplace of healthy living partners, all on one easy to use platform.
For more information, visit https://zeamo.com/for-employers/
About Healthy Contributions
Healthy Contributions creates and manages wellness programs for small-to-mid-sized businesses, health insurance providers, benefit networks, and more. No other provider combines both wellness and data processing expertise, resulting in superior solutions that help people live healthier lives. Healthy Contributions has helped more than 20,000 fitness facilities and wellness partners create, implement, and sustain wellness programs that help people live healthier lives. For more information, visit https://healthycontributions.com.
Elspeth Ohman
Zeamo
+1 646-491-3158
