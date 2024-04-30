MEDIA ADVISORY: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach To Hold Press Conference Announcing New Litigation Against Biden Administration
WHO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach
WHAT: A press conference announcing lawsuits by two multistate coalitions suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00am CT (Media may arrive at 9:30am CT)
WHERE: Frisco Gun Club (6565 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033)
RSVP: [email protected]