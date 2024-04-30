WHO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach

WHAT: A press conference announcing lawsuits by two multistate coalitions suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00am CT (Media may arrive at 9:30am CT)

WHERE: Frisco Gun Club (6565 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033)

RSVP: [email protected]