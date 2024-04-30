Submit Release
MEDIA ADVI­SO­RY: Texas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton and Kansas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Kris Kobach To Hold Press Con­fer­ence Announc­ing New Lit­i­ga­tion Against Biden Administration

WHO:            Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton                                                                                                                                                       Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach

WHAT:          A press conference announcing lawsuits by two multistate coalitions suing                                                                       the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

WHEN:          Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00am CT                                                                                                                                                          (Media may arrive at 9:30am CT)

WHERE:        Frisco Gun Club (6565 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033)

RSVP:            [email protected]

