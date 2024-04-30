Maryland Department of General Services Announces Request for Proposals to Lease Space for Multiple State Agencies in Baltimore City

April 30, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services today announced a solicitation seeking commercial office space for lease for multiple state agencies set to relocate from the State Center complex in Baltimore City. The Maryland Department of General Services, Department of Budget and Management, and the Maryland Tax Court in Baltimore City are seeking available commercial lease space in Baltimore City’s downtown business district.

“The Maryland Department of General Services shares the Moore-Miller Administration’s initiative to positively impact Baltimore City,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “By relocating our state agencies in downtown Baltimore, we seek to play an active role in revitalizing Baltimore’s central business district.”

In April 2021, the state announced a plan to absorb approximately 1 million square feet of an expanding vacancy rate in the central business district. The Department of General Services is seeking approximately 89,720 square feet of administrative office space and 373 parking spaces on behalf of 556 General Services employees, 14 Budget and Management employees, and 12 Maryland Tax Court employees.

To date, the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation and the Comptroller’s Office Taxpayer Services Division have relocated from the State Center campus to the downtown central business district. The remainder of the Comptroller’s Office will move by June, with other agencies relocating by early 2025. The Maryland Department of Health is targeted to vacate the campus by the end of 2025.

The request for proposals for agency office space solicitations is listed on the Office of State Procurement’s website, eMaryland Marketplace Advantage.

https://emma.maryland.gov/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage/44001/

Interested parties who wish to do business with the state and stay informed about this opportunity and other state procurements should register their organizations with eMMA.

eMMA can be accessed through:

The General Services website @ DGS.Maryland.gov

The Office of State Procurement website @ procurement.Maryland.gov

eMMA.Maryland.gov

