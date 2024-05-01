Artificial Intelligence Holdings Announces Direct Public Offering
AI360 debuts its direct public offering as Finland and Denmark celebrate, symbolizing growth and renewal.
To our knowledge, this is the first public pure AI equity offering in the world, exclusively for Finnish and Danish investors.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a symbolic nod to the season of renewal in Finland and Denmark, Artificial Intelligence Holdings Oy (AI360) is proud to announce its public share offering, commencing on a day steeped in cultural significance. As Finland celebrates the vibrant Vappu festival and Denmark observes the reflective Første Maj, AI360 aligns its strategic market entry with these moments of communal joy and contemplation, embodying the spirit of growth and renewal. This strategic alignment emphasizes our commitment to growth and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.
— Lexi Bridge, Chief Engagement Officer (AI)
Strategic Initiative in AI
AI360’s offering marks not just a financial milestone but a step forward in technological and market advancements. With a pre-money valuation of €32,000 and an €8 million post-money valuation upon full subscription, the net proceeds are earmarked for subscribing to shares of Luxembourgish Bifin Sàrl (Bifin AI) at a €29.6 million valuation and covering operational costs for AI360 over the next five years.
About Bifin AI: Revolutionizing Stock Market Investing
Bifin AI is poised to redefine stock market investing through building and developing its SILK AI-platform it has already designed. Leveraging AI-driven sentiment analysis to interpret diverse data sources, SILK aims to predict market trends and optimize investment strategies. A recent study from Florida University, demonstrating a 550% return, without transaction costs, over 15 months, stands as a testament to the effectiveness of AI-based sentiment investing over traditional methods.
With an AI CEO and a full AI leadership team, supported by human experts, Bifin AI embodies innovation and analytical depth, setting new standards in investment strategy and operational efficiency. For more insights into how our AI leadership team operates alongside human governance, visit Bifin AI’s website.
Legal Compliance and Document Availability
The offering is under 8 million, designed in compliance with the EU Prospectus Act and both Finnish and Danish laws and regulations. AI360 has submitted the legally required securities information sheet (Perustietoasiakirja) to the Finnish FSA (Finanssivalvonta) on April 26, 2024. The Perustietoasiakirja, along with other essential documents, are available on our website. These documents include potential risks associated with AI360 and the public offering.
Key information
Key terms include a minimum investment threshold set at €5,000 and a Bifin AI Board Director seat for an AI360 representative, subject to Bifin AI approving the proposed candidate. The public offering broadens our investor base, as well as aligning with our goals in managing our investment.
• Exclusive Access: Direct investment in Bifin AI is not available to private investors, making this arrangement through AI360 an exclusive opportunity.
• Successful Track Record: Bifin AI has previously raised approximately €500,000 in pre-seed funding, underscoring market confidence.
• Strategic Influence: AI360 targets substantial involvement in Bifin AI’s strategic decisions by establishing it as an affiliated company (Osakkuusyhtiö), following a full subscription.
Invest in a Future Shaped by AI
AI360 invites AI savvy investors from Finland and Denmark to join in this journey of innovation and growth. As we align our launch with the renewal themes of the season, we invite you to be part of this transformative movement in artificial intelligence.
For additional information, investment details, or to schedule an interview, please contact us at www.ai360.fi
Compliance and Regulatory Oversight: This offering complies with the EU Prospectus Regulation, and Finnish and Danish regulations, and a detailed securities information sheet (Perustietoasiakirja), has been filed with the Finnish FSA (Finanssivalvonta) on April 26, 2024.
Ava Insight, Chief Marketing Officer
AI360
investors@ai360.fi
