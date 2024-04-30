Creative Europe: call for spatial innovators from Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine

The LINA platform, co-funded by the Creative Europe Programme, seeks spatial innovators with ideas to counter the environmental crisis. The LINA platform fosters mobility and development of international creative professionals in the field of city planning and architecture dealing with spatial, territorial, climate, and socio-political challenges.

Architects, urban planners, landscape designers, artists, curators, and researchers who have yet to gain international recognition but have a radical idea, practical solution, theoretical insight, or thought-provoking practice addressing the environmental crisis, are invited to apply.

Authors of the selected 25 proposals, LINA fellows, will present their work at the LINA Conference in Sarajevo, on 3-4 October. There, they’ll be invited to match up with LINA members, invited to take part in their activities, and become part of the LINA Architecture Programme 2024–25.

The platform will cover travel within Europe (up to €350) and accommodation costs for LINA fellows who are invited to attend the LINA Conference in Sarajevo.

LINA is open to residents of countries participating in the Creative Europe Programme, including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 13 May.

