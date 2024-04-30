Moldova: Charles Michel meets Maia Sandu to reaffirm ‘EU full support’

European Council President Charles Michel met Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Brussels on 29 April.

“Moldova is on a historic path towards the EU family. I reaffirmed to President Maia Sandu our full support and I commend the impressive reforms Moldova is pursuing,” Charles Michel wrote on X after the meeting. “We are also at your side in the fight against Russia’s destabilising hybrid actions and disinformation campaigns to reverse the country’s European path.”

He added that Moldova’s future is in the EU and that the European Union will stand by Chisinau in this endeavour.

In Brussels, Maia Sandu discussed with EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni the economic integration of Moldova into the EU, and talked to the vice-president of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, about the defence of democracy in Moldova and the fight against the illegal financing of parties.

