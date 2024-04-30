Submit Release
New EU-funded project to support disability rights and reforms in Armenia

On 29 April, a new EU-funded project aimed at promoting equal rights and opportunities for persons with disabilities was launched in Yerevan, Armenia.

The €1 million ‘Leading Equality and Access for Disabilities’ project will support the implementation of the new model of disability assessment in Armenia, enhance access of people with disabilities to needs-based services and support organisations of people with disabilities.

The initiative will be implemented through a partnership of World Vision France, the Child Protection Foundation of World Vision Armenia, Full Life NGO, Agate NGO, and the Source Foundation.

‘’The European Union remains committed to advancing the rights of people with disabilities, and their equal opportunity to participate in society and the economy. We hope that the disability reforms in Armenia will result in full realisation of rights of people with disabilities,’’ Silja Kasmann, Deputy Head of Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Armenia, said at the launch event. 

