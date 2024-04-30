Request for Information Regarding Missing Massachusetts Man

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

April 30, 2024

Carroll, NH – Late Sunday afternoon The NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a possible missing person whose vehicle was located parked at the Crawford Path parking lot in Carroll. An investigation conducted by a U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer revealed that the owner of the vehicle, identified as William Neal Donovan, 65, of Cambridge, MA, had been unaccounted for and not seen for approximately 2 weeks. It was discovered that Donovan appears to be an avid hiker, but a search of his vehicle revealed several pieces of hiking gear that would have been beneficial if he was planning a hike in the White Mountains. It is assumed that he went for a hike, but this has not yet been confirmed.

With this information a search was conducted by conservation officers and members of a volunteer UAV (drone) Team who searched in and around the Crawford Path Trailhead and around the drainages and trails including Crawford Path, Edmands Path, Mt. Eisenhower, Mt. Pierce, and the ridgeline connecting them. No evidence of or clues to Donovan’s whereabouts were located. There is still several feet of deep snow in the higher elevations, which hampered search efforts.

Further investigation revealed that Donovan likely arrived on April 16, 2024, but from there his intention and itinerary remain unknown. Information located by the Cambridge Police Department, who had conducted a welfare check of his residence, located a handwritten note indicating his desire to possibly hike Mt. Jefferson and Mt. Adams.

At this time there is little information regarding Donovan’s history, capabilities, gear, or intention. Donovan lives alone and did not leave an itinerary. Because he has been unaccounted for 2 weeks, all immediate search activities have been suspended until further leads indicate where he might have traveled.

The area between the Crawford Path parking lot and the summit of Mt. Adams is huge and vast with several hiking trails and miles of dense forest. The NH Fish and Game Department is asking the hiking community and anyone who might know William Donovan or have any information regarding his whereabouts to contact State Police Troop F at (603) 846-3333, or email Lieutenant Mark Ober at mark.w.oberjr@wildlife.nh.gov.