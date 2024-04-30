Eltropy Takes Center Stage at Over 15 Credit Union Events in Two Months
Demonstrating the power of a Unified Conversations Platform, Eltropy capturing credit union industry's attention
Credit unions today MUST have modern communications tools to meet their members where they are. Our unified conversations approach is resonating strongly across the credit union community.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced the company's accelerating momentum in the credit union market. Over the next two months, Eltropy will participate in more than 15 credit union events and partner conferences to showcase its industry-leading Unified Conversations Platform.
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy
For a list of events Eltropy is attending in May and June, see the Eltropy Events page.
The extensive lineup of upcoming industry events underscores the growing demand for Eltropy's platform, which enables credit unions to unify all communications channels – including Text Messaging, Secure Chat, Video Banking, Video Verify, Text-to-Talk, Appointment Management, Lobby Management, Reputation Management, and Co-Browsing – into a single conversational thread. This unified approach streamlines member interactions while providing a seamless, friction-free experience.
"We love connecting with credit union leaders to demonstrate how our platform is driving deeper member engagement and reducing operational costs at an ever-expanding number of CFIs across North America," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Credit unions today MUST have modern communications tools to meet their members where they are. Our unified conversations approach is resonating strongly across the credit union community."
Key events where Eltropy will soon be exhibiting or participating include:
- Partner Events: MeridianLink Live (Nashville, 4/29-5/2); Corelation Hybrid Client Conference (San Diego, 5/28-5/30); Q2 CONNECT 24 (Austin, 6/4-6/5); and Origence Lending Tech Live (San Diego, 6/25-27).
- League Events: Hawaii Credit Union League (Honolulu); Wisconsin League Convention & Expo (La Crosse); Cross-State Connect Annual Conference (Atlantic City); Michigan CU League AC&E Convention (Traverse City); Mississippi Credit Union Association (Biloxi); Cooperative Credit Union Association - Fintech Connect (Bedford, N.H.); MD/DC Credit Union Association CONNECT 2024 (Ocean City), League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates / SCUCE (Orlando); NYCUL’s EXCEL 24 (Saratoga Springs); and Credit Union RelEVENT (Las Vegas).
"The strong interest from credit unions at each event we attend validates our strategic focus on delivering a single Unified Conversations Platform that can be catered to their unique needs," said Nandita Verma, VP of Marketing at Eltropy. "We look forward to each interaction at each of these events as we showcase how our platform can help credit unions deepen relationships, drive engagement, and unlock efficiencies that are imperative to thrive in today’s CFI landscape.”
To learn more about EMERGE 2024, Eltropy’s user conference May 14-17 in Santa Clara, Calif., registration is now open. View the agenda and secure your spot at eltropy.com/emerge-2024 to experience the future of the emerging credit union industry firsthand.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
Steve Jensen
Eltropy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube