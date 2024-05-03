Henley Dental, St. Catharines Moves into a new state of the art facility
I'm thrilled about our new building. Our facility is set to be a welcoming and modern space, perfect for both our patients and team to feel comfortable in,”ST CATHARINES, ON, CANADA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henley Dental is excited to announce their move to a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility located at 401 Ontario St. in St. Catharines! As part of their commitment to providing top-notch dental care, they’re thrilled to offer our patients a modern and comfortable environment to receive their dental treatments.
— Dr. Courtney Mewett, Owner and General Dentist
Announcement of the Move:
This move signifies a significant milestone for Henley Dental. It reflects their dedication to continuously improving and enhancing the patient experience.
They believe that the new facility will better serve the needs of their valued patients and provide them with the highest quality of dental care.
Importance of the Move:
Moving to a new facility allows them to expand our services and accommodate more patients. It also gives them the opportunity to incorporate the latest advancements in dental technology, ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care.
New State-of-the-Art Facility:
The new facility is designed with patients in mind. From the moment you walk through the doors, you'll notice the difference. Here are some features and amenities you can expect:
Features and Amenities:
-Spacious and comfortable waiting area
-State-of-the-art dental equipment
-Modern treatment rooms
-Relaxing atmosphere
-Convenient parking for patients
Location:
Our new location at 401 Ontario St. offers many benefits to patients. Situated in the heart of St. Catharines, our facility is easily accessible from all of Niagara via the QEW and centrally located in the City of St. Catharines, making it convenient for individuals and families from all across the area to visit us for their dental needs.
Benefits of the Location:
-Modern comfortable waiting space
-Close proximity to major roads and highways
-More space and operatories to get patients seen sooner
-Accessible by public transportation
Date of the Move:
We are excited to announce that our new facility is now open effective immediately.
Preparations and Transition:
The team is working diligently to ensure a smooth transition to the new location. They are taking all necessary steps to minimize any disruptions to services during this time.
Services Offered:
“At Henley Dental, we offer a wide range of dental services to meet your needs. From routine cleanings and exams to advanced restorative cosmetic treatments and Invisalign, our experienced team is here to help you achieve a healthy and beautiful smile.” said Dr. Courtney Mewett, Owner and General Dentist
Why Choose Henley Dental?
At Henley Dental, we are dedicated to providing personalized care in a warm and welcoming environment. Our team of skilled professionals is committed to your comfort and satisfaction, and we strive to exceed your expectations at every visit.
Testimonials:
Don't just take our word for it! Hear what our patients have to say about their experiences at Henley Dental:
"The staff at Henley Dental are amazing! They made me feel comfortable and relaxed during my visit."
"I couldn't be happier with the results of my treatment. Thank you, Henley Dental!"
"I highly recommend Henley Dental to anyone looking for quality dental care in St. Catharines."
Meet The Team:
The team of dentists, hygienists, and support staff are passionate about helping you achieve optimal oral health. Get to know the faces behind Henley Dental and learn more about our expertise and commitment to excellence by visiting henleydental.com
FAQs:
Is parking available at the new facility?
Yes, they offer convenient parking for our patients.
Will there be any changes to the services offered?
No, they will continue to offer the same comprehensive dental services at our new location.
How can I schedule an appointment at the new facility?
You can schedule an appointment by calling our office or booking request online through our website.
What safety measures are in place at the new facility?
We have implemented strict safety protocols to ensure the health and well-being of our patients and staff. Including a new modern sterilization room.
Can I still reach Henley Dental at the current location after the move?No, our services will be exclusively available at our new facility starting April 22nd but our contact information remains the same Phone: 905-646-0096 or email info@henleydental.com
