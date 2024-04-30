Real estate legend Ben Caballero sets a new record for home sales

Ben Caballero, the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the US, crushed his own world record for the number of annual home sales and annual transaction volume last year. Ranked as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in US history.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three-time Guinness World Records title holder Ben Caballero, the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the US for ten consecutive years, crushed his own world record for both the number of annual home sales and annual transaction volume last year. In 2023, Caballero individually sold an unprecedented 7,012 homes totaling $3.638 billion, according to Multiple Listing Service data.

Caballero, the CEO and Founder of HomesUSA.com, is a new home sales expert who works directly as the sole listing agent with 60-plus builders in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. He is the Guinness World Records title holder for “Most annual home sales transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent – current,” for 6,438 homes sold in 2020.

His 7,012 home sales last year translates into an average of more than 19 homes sold every single day of the year, or nearly $10 million in home sales daily. Last year marks the second-straight year Caballero eclipsed the $3 billion home sales mark, as he was the first individual real estate agent in history to exceed the $3 billion barrier with his $3.06 billion annual transaction volume total in 2022.

Among his other firsts as a real estate agent:

• First individual agent to reach $1 billion or more in annual sales (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021)

• First individual agent to reach $2 billion or more in annual sales (2018, 2019, 2020)

• First individual agent to reach $3 billion or more in annual sales (2022, 2023)

• First individual agent to exceed $20 billion in total home sales (2004-2023)

• First individual agent to exceed 60,000 total home sales (2004-2023)

Ben Caballero became a Guinness World Records title holder for the first time in 2016 with 3,556 verified home sales. He set a new world record in 2018 with 5,801 home sales and again in 2020 with 6,438 home sales and remains the current title holder.

"I have been blessed for more than six decades to work in the best business in the greatest state in the world," said Caballero, who is 83. He became a Realtor at 21 and was an award-winning home builder for 18 years. A US Air Force veteran and second-generation Cuban American originally from Tampa, Florida, both his parents were real estate brokers. He moved to Dallas in 1960 and lives and works in the North Dallas area.

"Texas is the best market for new homes in the US year-in and year-out. Clearly, becoming a Texan is one of the best decisions I ever made,” he added.

Ben has been recognized Caballero as the world's most productive real estate agent, as he’s been ranked as the No. 1 individual agent every year since 2013 by a leading industry list of top agents and teams. Caballero is believed to have sold more homes than any other real estate agent in history. From 2004 to 2023, he sold 61,126 homes, with a total transaction volume of $23.866 billion.

Ben, an innovative real estate and home building trailblazer, invented HomesUSA.com's proprietary online SaaS listings management and marketing platform in 2007. He attributes his record-setting production to this cutting-edge technology, now called SpecDeck, which he recently made available to large builders nationwide to manage their MLS listings and marketing services in-house.

“The most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent – current is 6,438 and was achieved by Ben Caballero (USA) in Dallas, Texas, USA, from 1 January-31 December 2020. Ben broke this record over the entire 2020 calendar year.”

(A “sell side real estate agent” is the listing agent.)

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for 'Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.' Ranked as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in US history. He is the first and only individual real estate agent to exceed $3 billion in annual sales in 2022 and 2023. He was the first agent to exceed $1 billion in annual residential sales (2015-2017, 2021), breaking the $2 billion mark three times (2018, 2019, 2020). Ben, an award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, works with over 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes, Google and Spotify. Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

