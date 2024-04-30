TWELVE SOLDIERS CELEBRATES CHARACTER & COURAGE WHILE SUPPORTING LGBTQIA+ CAUSES PRESENTS ITS MAY WARRIOR KELLEY ROBINSON
EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve Soldiers Is A Year-Long Series Of Photographs And Articles That Each Month Will Feature A Different LGBTQIA+ Social Justice Warrior Who Has Used Their Position, Their Celebrity, Or Their Downright Determination To Affect Change In The LGBTQIA+ Community.
Each Honoree Receives A $1000 Donation To The Charity Of His, Her, Or Their Choice From NEFT Vodka
The Twelve Soldiers Project Is Available To View Each Month Starting
February 1st At https://twelvesoldiers.com
With portraits by acclaimed photographer and artist Paul Robinson and interviews by Alan Uphold, Twelve Soldiers uplifts, elevates and raises awareness for LGBTQIA+ causes year-round. Spotlighting 12 leaders, in the LGBTQIA+ community, Twelve Soldiers appears monthly with profiles of the causes that are important to her: personal action and collective change. Through images and interviews, Twelve Soldiers showcases the lives of leaders working to change the world. Centering compassion, care and community, Twelve Soldiers wins the battle for hearts and minds.
Following the debut issue on February 1st honoring Oscar and Tony Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty, Rustin, Milk, Silver Linings Playbook), Twelve Soldiers turned its lens on Comedian. Actor. Musician. Advocate. Entrepreneur Margaret Cho, followed by fundraiser Jorge Valencia.
The May 1st Soldier, Kelley Robinson. Are you familiar with the story of the community organizer who worked on multiple civil rights campaigns and eventually went on to become a president? It’s a moving and inspiring tale about an idealistic African American churchgoer with roots on the South Side of Chicago who made it all the way to the halls of political power in Washington DC. When you hear that narrative the first person that comes to mind probably isn’t the person you think it is. This is the story of Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the nation.
As the first queer Black woman ever to lead the organization, Kelley has a legacy steeped in the spirit of resistance that actually started long before she was even born. Robinson is a descendant of enslaved African peoples in Louisiana and Mississippi. Her great-grandparents escaped the post-emancipation south and migrated to the closest state to the north in which African Americans could live freely—Iowa.
Monthly updates feature luminaries such as Fenty CEO Hilary Super among others, sharing their experience and achievement through conversation and photos. At year’s end, all 12 of the profiles will be bound and published as a limited-edition volume, with proceeds distributed equally among the Soldiers’ favorite charities.
In addition to the tribute of words and images, each honoree receives a $1000 donation to the charity of his, her or their choice from NEFT Vodka.
You and your audience can view the latest, and past, issues of The Twelve Soldiers Project by visiting https://twelvesoldiers.com
Paul Robinson is a photography based, mixed media contemporary artist located in Los Angeles who regularly works and exhibits in London, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles and has been collected throughout the United States, Europe Asia, and the Middle East. His images are a unique and sometimes whimsical blend of story and image, usually layering or juxtaposing people and their surroundings. Paul Robinson is the Chief Creative Officer for NEFT Vodka and the creator of the Twelve Soldiers Project.
Alan Uphold is a communication consultant, speechwriter, and public speaking professor who began his career as a publicist at Warner Brothers in 1992. Between continuing as a celebrity and corporate publicist as well as teaching, Uphold has volunteered innumerable hours as a board member for Human Rights Campaign, Equality California, Trans Chorus of Los Angeles and Stonewall National Museum & Archives, among others. He currently splits his time between Tavira, Portugal and Palm Springs, California with his husband, Jeff, and their rescue dog, Tucker.
NEFT Vodka is a Premium Austrian vodka that believes the world is a better place when diversity is celebrated, and people come together to lift, support, and bring awareness to communities and individuals who may be underrepresented.
CONTACT: PAUL ROBINSON
323 394-6388
paulerobinson2@mac.com
https://twelvesoldiers.com
Gary Springer
Each Honoree Receives A $1000 Donation To The Charity Of His, Her, Or Their Choice From NEFT Vodka
The Twelve Soldiers Project Is Available To View Each Month Starting
February 1st At https://twelvesoldiers.com
With portraits by acclaimed photographer and artist Paul Robinson and interviews by Alan Uphold, Twelve Soldiers uplifts, elevates and raises awareness for LGBTQIA+ causes year-round. Spotlighting 12 leaders, in the LGBTQIA+ community, Twelve Soldiers appears monthly with profiles of the causes that are important to her: personal action and collective change. Through images and interviews, Twelve Soldiers showcases the lives of leaders working to change the world. Centering compassion, care and community, Twelve Soldiers wins the battle for hearts and minds.
Following the debut issue on February 1st honoring Oscar and Tony Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty, Rustin, Milk, Silver Linings Playbook), Twelve Soldiers turned its lens on Comedian. Actor. Musician. Advocate. Entrepreneur Margaret Cho, followed by fundraiser Jorge Valencia.
The May 1st Soldier, Kelley Robinson. Are you familiar with the story of the community organizer who worked on multiple civil rights campaigns and eventually went on to become a president? It’s a moving and inspiring tale about an idealistic African American churchgoer with roots on the South Side of Chicago who made it all the way to the halls of political power in Washington DC. When you hear that narrative the first person that comes to mind probably isn’t the person you think it is. This is the story of Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the nation.
As the first queer Black woman ever to lead the organization, Kelley has a legacy steeped in the spirit of resistance that actually started long before she was even born. Robinson is a descendant of enslaved African peoples in Louisiana and Mississippi. Her great-grandparents escaped the post-emancipation south and migrated to the closest state to the north in which African Americans could live freely—Iowa.
Monthly updates feature luminaries such as Fenty CEO Hilary Super among others, sharing their experience and achievement through conversation and photos. At year’s end, all 12 of the profiles will be bound and published as a limited-edition volume, with proceeds distributed equally among the Soldiers’ favorite charities.
In addition to the tribute of words and images, each honoree receives a $1000 donation to the charity of his, her or their choice from NEFT Vodka.
You and your audience can view the latest, and past, issues of The Twelve Soldiers Project by visiting https://twelvesoldiers.com
Paul Robinson is a photography based, mixed media contemporary artist located in Los Angeles who regularly works and exhibits in London, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles and has been collected throughout the United States, Europe Asia, and the Middle East. His images are a unique and sometimes whimsical blend of story and image, usually layering or juxtaposing people and their surroundings. Paul Robinson is the Chief Creative Officer for NEFT Vodka and the creator of the Twelve Soldiers Project.
Alan Uphold is a communication consultant, speechwriter, and public speaking professor who began his career as a publicist at Warner Brothers in 1992. Between continuing as a celebrity and corporate publicist as well as teaching, Uphold has volunteered innumerable hours as a board member for Human Rights Campaign, Equality California, Trans Chorus of Los Angeles and Stonewall National Museum & Archives, among others. He currently splits his time between Tavira, Portugal and Palm Springs, California with his husband, Jeff, and their rescue dog, Tucker.
NEFT Vodka is a Premium Austrian vodka that believes the world is a better place when diversity is celebrated, and people come together to lift, support, and bring awareness to communities and individuals who may be underrepresented.
CONTACT: PAUL ROBINSON
323 394-6388
paulerobinson2@mac.com
https://twelvesoldiers.com
Gary Springer
Springer Associates PR
+1 914-659-4802
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram