John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center Awarded Four-star CMS Rating

​The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF) is pleased to announce John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont, W.Va. was recently awarded a four-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The ratings are based on points granted for health inspections, quality measures, and staffing. They also take into account how much individualized attention patients receive from nursing staff. A rating of four out of five stars is considered “above average” by the CMS standards.

Nursing Home Administrator, Nicole Anderson, credits the entire team for their hard work and dedication in striving for the best possible care for patients. She credits the nursing team especially for the unwavering level of care provided to patients.

“Without this teamwork, we would not have the opportunity to receive this recognition. I am incredibly humbled by the work that our team puts in day in and day out to make sure patients have the best experience possible,” said Anderson.

John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center offers intermediate nursing, inpatient and outpatient clinical services and currently has additional beds available. Please contact social services at 304-363-2500 at extension 107 for admission questions.

To learn more about the CMS scoring system, visit Find Healthcare Providers: Compare Care Near You | Medicare.

