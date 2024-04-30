Submit Release
Retained Announces the Upcoming Launch of its Revamped Website

— Betsy Robinson, Founder and CEO
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retained, a prominent executive search firm reengineering the executive search process, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its newly redesigned website on May 2nd. This "reengineered" website has been built to bring the company’s brand, story, and unique approach to executive search to life through an interactive and modern web design.

"The new website will represent our brand authentically while highlighting our bold and unique approach to executive search," said Betsy Robinson, Founder and CEO of Retained.

Anticipated features of the new website, designed with clients and talent in mind, include video content, a comprehensive blog and resource section, and valuable insights and updates on industry trends. Additionally, the new website will showcase Retained’s innovative search solutions, a rich selection of client testimonials, and an in-depth overview of its unique approach to the search process.

The goal of Retained’s leadership is to provide a wealth of information and resources to assist organizations in making informed decisions about their hiring strategies, while helping clients find the right talent, the first time.

"Through this new website, we aim to tell our story and showcase our mission,” explains Tino Mantella, President & Managing Partner at Retained. “We are placing exceptional talent who will contribute to the advancement of their company. The website will be a powerful tool in helping us achieve that mission.”

Retained is a collective of CEOs dedicated to bridging the gap between innovative organizations and exceptional, diverse talent in the Technology and nonprofit sectors. As a division of the award-winning Tier4 Group, Retained fosters connections, dismantles barriers, and shapes a future where diversity isn't just celebrated, it's a prerequisite for success. This new website will soon help Retained further its goals and business objectives.

Join us in anticipating a new era for Retained!

