AI and Beyond: Vistatec to Share Expertise at LocWorld 51 Dublin

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec is excited to announce that it will exhibit at LocWorld51 in Dublin, Ireland. Unn Villius, Chief Sales Officer, and Aoife Murphy, Director of Business Development, will speak and host panel discussions at the globally recognized industry event.

Unn Villius will participate in the panel discussion for “The Localization Optimist Manifesto,” hosted by Dave Ruane. The panel will include Peter Reynolds of memoQ and Jon Ritzdorf of Procore. This panel of optimistic and seasoned localization professionals will examine topics such as the language services market, technology, education, and where new ideas come from and present a positive and realistic future for the localization industry.

Aoife Murphy is hosting “Unifying Content and Language Teams: A Synergistic Approach,” presented by Giselle Tran, Sage Intacct. This presentation will examine how unifying Content Operations and Language Operations improves content quality and customer experiences while reducing time-to-market.

The conference will feature specialized tracks, fantastic keynote presentations, excellent networking opportunities, and more.

We look forward to seeing everyone in Dublin!

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been helping some of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading global content solutions providers. Vistatec is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.