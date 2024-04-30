Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces Large-Scale Pitch Energy Module Retrofit Program

Richardson will be providing their patented Pitch Energy Module technology to Suzlon worldwide.

LAFOX, Ill., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy and other power management applications, announced a strategic partnership with Suzlon Energy Limited, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider. Richardson Electronics will develop pitch energy modules for Suzlon's global fleet of wind turbines, a testament to their engineered solutions expertise and commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions. Suzlon has over 12,000 wind turbines worldwide with over 9,000 in India.



Suzlon is a leading Renewable Energy solutions provider with over ~20.5 GW* of Wind Energy capacity installed across 17 nations. A vertically integrated organization with in-house R&D centers in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, Suzlon's world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across multiple locations in India. Suzlon has a 28-year operational history and nearly 6,300 diverse professionals. As India's largest Wind Energy service provider, it manages a portfolio of 14.5 GW Wind Energy assets.

Richardson Electronics’ pitch energy modules (patented technology) are drop-in replacements for batteries in pitch systems ranging from 150V to 500V DC and can be installed with no modifications to the battery box. Richardson Electronics’ PEMs work with existing chargers and controllers. These plug-and-play modules are easy to install, increase wind turbine uptime, and reduce labor costs in both time and frequency.

“We are extremely excited about our program with Suzlon. They are an excellent company with an amazing team at all levels. With Richardson Electronics being the world leader in the design and manufacturing of PEMs for the Wind Turbine Market to partner with Suzlon, a world leader in the design and development of wind turbines, it has all the components of a great long-term successful relationship," stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups.

Richardson Electronics will showcase its ultracapacitor pitch energy modules and other product solutions for wind turbine platforms at the upcoming events:

CLEANPOWER Conference & Exhibition | May 6-9, 2024 | Minneapolis Convention Center | Minneapolis, MN

WindEnergy Hamburg Event | September 24-27, 2024 | Hamburg Exhibition Centre | Hamburg, Germany

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and adhere to our supplier terms and conditions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

About The Suzlon Group

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.5 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon's world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across multiple locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,300 employees. Suzlon is also India's No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.5 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

*Global installations of Suzlon manufactured wind turbine generators. Data as on 31st December 2023

Suzlon corporate website: www.suzlon.com

