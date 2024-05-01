Roman Lockshin: Holistic Approach to Treating Anxiety and Social Media Addiction
Expert Therapy for Performance Anxiety and Social Media Addiction Now Available in Florida
Performance anxiety and social media addiction can cripple potential, and in recent times, there's been a significant increase in the number of online search prompts like 'I'm addicted to social media”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serenity Space Therapy proudly announces Roman Lockshin's groundbreaking therapeutic services focused on social media addiction and performance anxiety treatment in Fort Lauderdale and other Florida cities.
Roman Lockshin, a talented mental health counselor intern at Serenity Space Therapy, has developed a specialized program targeting individuals facing the debilitating effects of performance anxiety and those struggling with compulsive social media usage. Lockshin's holistic approach is reshaping mental health care, providing customized solutions for those seeking effective and empathetic support. "Performance anxiety and social media addiction can cripple potential, and in recent times, there's been a significant increase in the number of online search prompts like 'I'm addicted to social media,' in Naples and all around the state," stated Lockshin.
These online therapy services offered by Serenity Space Therapy ensure that clients can access support to overcome performance anxiety and social media addiction from the comfort of their own homes, making mental health care more accessible than ever. The virtual platform allows clients from Fort Lauderdale, Naples, and all of Florida to engage in therapy without the stress of commuting, providing flexibility and privacy.
"We are committed to inclusivity and accessibility in mental health care," commented Alexandra Vaganova, Executive Director of Serenity Space Therapy. "Our commitment to remote therapy sessions extends our reach and enhances our ability to provide timely and effective support," said Vaganova. "This approach not only caters to those with busy schedules but also supports individuals who may prefer the anonymity and convenience of online sessions."
Serenity Space Therapy ensures that every client benefits from a supportive and nurturing environment, emphasizing empathy, diversity, and equity in every aspect of treatment. The practice offers sliding-scale payment options and flexible scheduling to meet the diverse needs of the community it serves.
For more information about performance anxiety treatment in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding cities or to learn more about social media addiction therapy, you can visit https://www.serenityspacetherapy.net and get a free initial consultation.
