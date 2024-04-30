The G7 as a driving force for a healthy environment

On behalf of UNEP and the Executive Director, my thanks to the government of Italy for the kind invitation.

Climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation, pollution – what we know as the triple planetary crisis – are not only environmental problems. They bring economic and social consequences on prosperity, equity and human health. And they contribute to a prevailing trust deficit and raise issues of justice.

The sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, however, powerfully demonstrated that the environment is a space where multilateralism can help build trust. Through the Ministerial Declaration, Member States committed to multilateral action on the triple planetary crisis. And through 15 resolutions, they sought to address environmental issues that affect the world’s most vulnerable.

Please allow me to briefly share some perspectives on action areas needed that have emerged from this and previous UNEAs, as well as COP28.

First, ending plastic pollution.

Two years ago, UNEA -5 green-lit negotiations on a legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, one that addresses the full lifecycle of plastics. The fourth round of negotiations conclude today in Ottawa, setting the stage for a deal to be agreed at the last session in Busan this November.

Here let us be clear: The G7 can drive success through strong political support for the negotiations. Your leadership and political engagement in the process will be critical. In the intersessional process that will precede the final round of negotiations in Busan. And through ministerial engagement in Busan itself. We hope that the G7 will fully support this high-level political push.

Looking beyond the actual negotiations, beating plastic pollution would require investments in solid waste management beyond the financial mechanism of the instrument. The voice of the G7 will be important to encourage Multilateral Development Banks to increase their financing for such investments.

Second, restoring land.

UNEA-6 saw resolutions on combatting desertification, land degradation and dust storms. Restoring land and ecosystems are powerful solutions to climate change, nature loss, air pollution, food insecurity and poverty – which is why it is part of the focus of World Environment Day this year. And why the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration is backing efforts to restore one billion hectares of land. G7 nations can throw their full weight behind this agenda.

Third, cutting methane and other super pollutants.

Delivering deep reductions in methane emissions and other super pollutants – such as black carbon and nitrous oxide – will slow global warming, cut air pollution and protect ecosystems. The Global Methane Pledge is a good start. As is support from the private sector for UNEP’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0.

Fourth, focusing on the energy transition minerals that lie at the intersection of climate, energy and environment.

The UNEA-6 Ministerial declaration called for cooperation on a just and sustainable energy transition and environmentally sustainable management of the minerals to support his transition. This is especially important in the context of the billions of tonnes of minerals and metals needed to complete the energy transition and end energy poverty – issues on which the G7 must engage and partner.

This is an issue of huge importance for the Secretary General, evidenced by his recently announced Panel on critical energy transition minerals and the ongoing initiative to harness them for sustainable development.

G7 nations must also back circularity at home to retain value in the system and reduce the need for primary mining and its externalities, while seeking ways ensure benefits accrue to the original producers.

Friends,

These are some of the areas in which we can advance action. Not just on climate, biodiversity or pollution. But on all three at the same time.

And, of course, finance and technology are key. By getting behind efforts to transform the global economy and facilitating affordable finance and technology for low- and middle-income countries, the G7 can help to deliver the necessary investments.

I look forward to hearing the actions G7 nations pledge at this meeting in support of a stable climate, healthy nature and a world free of pollution. All of which are fundamental to peace, prosperity and equity.