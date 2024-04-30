Potosi License Office Transitioning To A New Location

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Potosi License Office has been awarded to SEMO Tags, LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Potosi License Office will be moving to a new location at 301 E Jefferson Street, Unit 1, Potosi, Mo., 63664. This new office location will open April 30. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and the telephone number is 573-436-2187.

Please note the current location (219 E High St, Suite 103, Potosi, Mo. 63664) will close on April 26 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Bonne Terre License Office – 30 N Allen St, Bonne Terre, Mo., 63628

De Soto License Office – 2000 Rock Road, De Soto, Mo., 63020

Farmington License Office – 103 Walker Drive, Farmington, Mo., 63640

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available: