Honoring a Hometown Hero: The Chris Smith Tribute Event at West Rowan High School
EINPresswire.com/ -- West Rowan High School proudly announces a special event dedicated to the memory of Chris Smith, a former NFL player and treasured community member. On June 15, 2024, friends, family, and fans will gather at his alma mater to honor Chris's remarkable life and lasting impact.
Chris Smith, who graced the football fields of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cleveland Browns, among other NFL teams, was much more than an athlete. He was a father, a son, and a philanthropist whose kindhearted legacy continues to inspire. His senior year achievements of 98 tackles and 16.5 sacks at West Rowan High School laid the foundation for a professional career marked by determination and excellence.
The event will celebrate Chris’ passion for football and community with an alumni flag football game featuring his friends and fellow athletes including another hometown hero his best friend and current San Francisco 49er Javon Hargrave. Also in his honor, a commemorative bench will be dedicated on the West Rowan High School campus, providing a space of reflection for students, and an inspirational mural will be unveiled to encourage current and future generations.
The day's commemoration is not only a tribute to Chris’s life but also a call to action to support youth in following their dreams. Proceeds from the event will go toward a scholarship for a West Rowan High School senior, embodying Chris's dedication to helping others succeed, and an educational fund for his children.
Join us for this day of remembrance and celebration, where we’ll cherish the memories and continue the legacy of Chris Smith, a true hometown hero.
For more information about the event and how to participate or become a sponsor of this event, please contact Brittney Bogues at Brittney@boguesgroup.com. You may purchase tickets to this event here.
About Bogues Group
Bogues Group is an award-winning communications firm that specializes in innovative marketing, branding, and public relations solutions. Founded by Brittney Bogues, the company is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their full potential through strategic and creative marketing, storytelling and PR practices.
Brittney Bogues
