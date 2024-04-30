Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,319 in the last 365 days.

Honoring a Hometown Hero: The Chris Smith Tribute Event at West Rowan High School

MT ULLA, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Rowan High School proudly announces a special event dedicated to the memory of Chris Smith, a former NFL player and treasured community member. On June 15, 2024, friends, family, and fans will gather at his alma mater to honor Chris's remarkable life and lasting impact.

Chris Smith, who graced the football fields of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cleveland Browns, among other NFL teams, was much more than an athlete. He was a father, a son, and a philanthropist whose kindhearted legacy continues to inspire. His senior year achievements of 98 tackles and 16.5 sacks at West Rowan High School laid the foundation for a professional career marked by determination and excellence.

The event will celebrate Chris’ passion for football and community with an alumni flag football game featuring his friends and fellow athletes including another hometown hero his best friend and current San Francisco 49er Javon Hargrave. Also in his honor, a commemorative bench will be dedicated on the West Rowan High School campus, providing a space of reflection for students, and an inspirational mural will be unveiled to encourage current and future generations.

The day's commemoration is not only a tribute to Chris’s life but also a call to action to support youth in following their dreams. Proceeds from the event will go toward a scholarship for a West Rowan High School senior, embodying Chris's dedication to helping others succeed, and an educational fund for his children.

Join us for this day of remembrance and celebration, where we’ll cherish the memories and continue the legacy of Chris Smith, a true hometown hero.

For more information about the event and how to participate or become a sponsor of this event, please contact Brittney Bogues at Brittney@boguesgroup.com. You may purchase tickets to this event here.

About Bogues Group

Bogues Group is an award-winning communications firm that specializes in innovative marketing, branding, and public relations solutions. Founded by Brittney Bogues, the company is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their full potential through strategic and creative marketing, storytelling and PR practices.

Brittney Bogues
Bogues Group
email us here

You just read:

Honoring a Hometown Hero: The Chris Smith Tribute Event at West Rowan High School

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more