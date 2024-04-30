RS BioTherapeutics Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Through StartEngine

CUMBERLAND, Md., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, announced today the launch of an SEC Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) investment campaign through StartEngine, one of the largest equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S.



“The launch of this crowdfunding campaign will enable individual investors to support our efforts in developing breakthrough pharmaceutical medicines to improve the treatment and outcomes for patients suffering from respiratory diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation,” says RS BioTherapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer, Dean Hart. “Our first investigational compound, RSBT-001, is a first-in-class, steroid-free, multi-targeted immune modulator in development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).”

COPD is the 3rd leading cause of death in the world. According to the American Lung Association, COPD is a chronic lung disease characterized by obstruction of air flow that interferes with normal breathing and causes breathing-related symptoms. COPD includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis, and many people have both. More women than men have COPD, and deaths from COPD are higher in women than in men. Treatment options can help slow the progression of COPD and improve symptoms, yet there is no cure.

IPF is a rare, progressive, and fatal disease with an average survival of 3-5 years. There is no known cause or cure, and limited treatment options. According to the American Lung Association, IPF is the most common type of pulmonary fibrosis that causes scarring (fibrosis) and stiffness of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

Prior to the launch of its crowdfunding campaign, RS BioTherapeutics went through a comprehensive review process to be approved. To learn more about this investment opportunity, please visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/rs-biotherapeutics.

About RS BioTherapeutics

The mission of RS BioTherapeutics is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. RS BioTherapeutics is developing a first-in-class, steroid-free, multi-targeted immune modulator (RSBT-001) for the treatment of respiratory diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) targeted as first indications. RS BioTherapeutics owns the exclusive, global license for RSBT-001 and is projecting filing an Investigational New Drug Application for RSBT-001 and initiating human trials in 2026. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

