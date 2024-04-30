Submit Release
Disability-friendly family camp currently accepting applications

Lexington, Nebraska, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you have a loved one with a disability, taking a family vacation can feel impossible.  

That’s why Joni and Friends, an international disability ministry, is hosting a summer Family Retreat in Nebraska. Family Retreat is a fully accessible camp environment that offers a haven to families living with disability so they can be cared for, rejuvenated and encouraged in faith.  

Volunteer buddies support, encourage and fellowship each individual with a disability, which allows siblings and parents to focus on quality time rather than caregiving. 

Joni and Friends is currently accepting applications for both participant families and volunteers. 

Nebraska Family Retreat  

July 29 — Aug. 2 

The Crossing Retreat Center 

Lexington, Nebraska 

Amenities and activities include:  

  • Recreation room with ice cream shop and amazing coffee 
  • Wide variety of exciting activities such as go carts, indoor heated pool, archery tag, mini golf, outdoor games, and disc golf 
  • Hotel-style lodging: ADA compliant, air-conditioned rooms with private bathroom 
  • Nightly campfires 
  • Laundry facilities 
  • Buffet-style meals that accommodate many food sensitivities. 

Every member of the family will feel at home, enjoying relaxation, recreation, and fellowship with other families navigating disability.  

This retreat is held on a small, intimate campus with accessible paths to all buildings. Come enjoy fun activities, delicious food, unforgettable moments, supportive community, and spiritual refreshment.  

Even after families leave Family Retreat, they will have a Christ-centered community to support them as they travel back home.    

For more information, visit https://joniandfriends.org/event/nebraska-family-retreat/. 

About Joni and Friends     

For 45 years, Joni and Friends has provided the hope of the Gospel and practical care to people living with disability across the globe. Ministry programs include Joni’s House, Wheels for the World, Family Retreats, and disability ministry training. Joni and Friends also delivers daily inspirational media through radio programs and podcasts. To find out more, please visit www.joniandfriends.org.    

 

 

Rochelle Humphrey
Joni and Friends
(402) 230-8292 
rhumphrey@joniandfriends.org

