World Peace Accord Quested By Late French Canadian Louis Joseph Papineau Moves to United Nations Temple of Understanding

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Late Canadian Statesman, Louis Joseph Papineau (1786-1871) quested for peace by promoting Divine Truth and universal tolerance.

From his last speech in 1867. "One must see in this the Divine Teaching of universal tolerance and fraternity of mankind. The Fatherland will not know strength, grandeur, prosperity until serious and permanent peace shall only be achieved when all the divergences of faith harmonize and converge together to melt the whole human family." Page one, "Gods Steed - Key to World Peace" Breese/DÁoust 2011.

Papineau's Quest and Mantle was picked up by the Late French Canadian, Gerald DÁoust (1956-2015) Archeo-Metaphysician and Doctor of Dreams. Metaphysical Expert DÁoust discovered the Pegasus in Chauvet Cave (discovered 12/18/1994) and led the translation team for the prominent inspired artwork.

One ancient very talented Picasso was responsible for Murals that answered the Age Old Questions and are the earliest (32,000 years old) record we have for Traditional Stories of Creation; Flood; Angels; Chariot of Fire; Procreation; Ascension; Messiah Prophecy; Lucid Dreams; and the Heavens. Three You Tube Videos linked below identify in detail the stories with references.

The translation team, known scripture scholars, went on to trace all faiths and their Holy Books back to the unchanging eternal stories in Chauvet, now the Cornerstone of Humanity.

The Temple of Understanding is the Spiritual Backbone of the United Nations and helps guide their philosophy. TOU is composed of thousands of Holy People from all countries and faiths. Hopefully, they will all sign off on the submitted simple peace accord and plan - this is the first step and a solid basis for global peace.

The Accord reads, "WE THE PEOPLE OF ALL FAITHS, IN THE SPIRIT OF OUR CREATORS TRUTH AND GOODNESS, CONFIRM HERE WE WILL WORK TOGETHER AS ONE FOR PERMANENT AND LASTING PEACE."

These holy representatives will then teach Universal Tolerance based on Chauvet's Cornerstone of Shared Divine Truth to their Laity Members.

A Peace Festival as focal point in Papineauville, Canada (home of the Three Amigos Summit) would celebrate the signing. Papineauville was named after L.J. Papineau, whose nearby Mansion is an historic site. The translation team first met there and stood on Papineau's Crypt, while pledging to continue the Quest! Three Amigos only two meters apart? Papineau, DÁoust, Breese.

This simple plan is a direct message to the hearts of people globally. It circumvents most of the common human generated peace roadblocks like quest for power, money, hate and intolerance. The Key to World Peace? Rest in Peace L.J. and Gerald.

