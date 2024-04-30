Durham School Services Drives Its Way to Successful Partnership Extensions in Texas with Proven Exceptional Service
The extended partnership between Durham and Aubrey ISD exemplifies a shared vision of excellence and innovation in student transportation for the future.”AUBREY AND WICHITA FALLS, TX, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, is delighted to share news about its extended partnerships with both the Wichita Falls Independent School District (WFISD) and Aubrey Independent School District (ISD).
— Eric Hough, Chief Financial Officer, Aubrey ISD
DSS has served the Wichita Falls community for over 18 years and the Aubrey community for over twenty. Currently, Durham operates 51 combined regular and special education routes for the Wichita Independent School District, and with the new school year, will operate ten additional routes. For the Aubrey Independent School District, Durham operates 34 combined regular and special education routes.
“Durham School Services has provided transportation services to WFISD students for many years, and we are excited for Durham to continue their service as WFISD opens its new schools, Memorial and Legacy High Schools, later this year,” said Scot Hafley, Executive Director of Operations, Wichita Falls Independent School District. “The work and cooperation between WFISD and Durham has been outstanding as we prepare to open a new chapter in the history of our school district.”
“Aubrey ISD is excited to continue our partnership with Durham School Services,” said Eric Hough, Chief Financial Officer, Aubrey Independent School District. “Durham has provided Aubrey ISD transportation services for over twenty years. The coming year will see significant changes for the program. Durham will provide Aubrey ISD with an additional mechanic to maintain our bus fleet and two Aubrey ISD-wrapped activity buses. Durham will also implement a new tracking system for parents and guardians – Bus Zone. The extended partnership between Durham and Aubrey ISD exemplifies a shared vision of excellence and innovation in student transportation for the future.”
“Our team has been a staple of the Aubrey and Wichita Falls communities for many years,” said Brian Gibson, Regional Manager, Durham School Services. “That is something that we are very proud of, and we owe it to the dependability and never faltering, dedicated efforts our team members demonstrate every day in and out of their line of duty. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve both communities and further foster the special bonds we’ve built over the years. It’s an honor to continue to be part of and serve the Aubrey and Wichita Falls communities.”
About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.
