Go to Our Impact

The Department has partnered with Paws with a Cause, Leader Dogs for the Blind, various ability centers, and local animal shelters, where MDOC prisoners providing socialization, love, and basic obedience training to a wide variety of dogs.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.