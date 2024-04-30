Department staff displayed their generous spirits once again in 2023 by giving back to their communities by donating to nonprofit organizations, adopting families in need, participating in Shop with Hero events during the holiday season, jumping into ice-cold water, having friendly competitions during big rival football games, dress-down days, and so much more.

In 2023, MDOC gave back to the community in the following ways:

700+ kids were adopted by MDOC facilities and offices for the holidays

1300+ toys were purchased by MDOC staff

1500+ pounds of nonperishable food items were donated to nonprofit organizations

3200+ winter clothing items were donated throughout the state

5,000+ pounds of fresh vegetables were donated to local food pantries and soup kitchens from facility garden program

$220,000+ was donated to various charitable organizations, including but not limited to, Special Olympics of Michigan, Susan G. Komen Foundation, and programs supporting United States Veterans.

View photos of the 2023 Holiday Season here.

Updated: 04/27/24