Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,307 in the last 365 days.

Giving Back

Department staff displayed their generous spirits once again in 2023 by giving back to their communities by donating to nonprofit organizations, adopting families in need, participating in Shop with Hero events during the holiday season, jumping into ice-cold water, having friendly competitions during big rival football games, dress-down days, and so much more. 

In 2023, MDOC gave back to the community in the following ways: 

  • 700+ kids were adopted by MDOC facilities and offices for the holidays
  • 1300+ toys were purchased by MDOC staff
  • 1500+ pounds of nonperishable food items were donated to nonprofit organizations
  • 3200+ winter clothing items were donated throughout the state 
  • 5,000+ pounds of fresh vegetables were donated to local food pantries and soup kitchens from facility garden program
  • $220,000+ was donated to various charitable organizations, including but not limited to, Special Olympics of Michigan, Susan G. Komen Foundation, and programs supporting United States Veterans. 

View photos of the 2023 Holiday Season here

 

Updated: 04/27/24

You just read:

Giving Back

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more