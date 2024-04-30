5 Reasons Why Wisconsinites Should Attend Midwest RNG Conference

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, RNG Directory

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest RNG Conference on June 13, 2024 at the Sonesta Milwaukee West in Wauwatosa will afford Wisconsinites the opportunity to learn how dynamic the RNG industry is in Wisconsin as well as Michigan Minnesota and Indiana. RNG Directory and Shale Directories are presenting the first of its type RNG Conference in Wisconsin.

The five compelling reasons for your company to be in the RNG industry:

1. Wisconsin is ground zero with 12% of the US animal RNG projects as tracked by the Environmental Protection Agency’s AgStar database. It is no wonder, it is a dairy powerhouse as the nation’s number two milk-producing state.

2. There are no downsides to RNG. It has none of the problems of fossil fuels.

3. RNG is experiencing significant annual growth rate due to solid economic fundamentals, and this growth is accelerating due to new RNG federal tax and funding incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

4. RNG has captured a major portion of the natural gas transportation market which is important because the EPA is instituting stricter emissions standards for diesel fuel. Cummins Engines is manufacturing RNG engines which means the move RNG as transportation will only accelerate.

5. You will learn about the RNG opportunities in Wisconsin and neighboring states from three Wisconsin experts:

• Kevin Shafer, Executive Director, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

• Jeff VanVoorhis, Vice President of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) & the Renewable Energy Group at Mead & Hunt

• Mike Land, Managing Partner, Virentis Advisors, LLC

“The RNG market is poised for even greater growth in Wisconsin and neighboring states,” commented Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, RNG Directory. He further commented, “The growth opportunities offer local companies the unique situation to get in on the ‘ground floor’ of this booming industry.”

The Midwest RNG Conference will have limited seated. Interested parties are encouraged to register now.