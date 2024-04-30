Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Expected to Reach US$ 3,432 Million by 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 witnessed a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟑𝟎𝟑.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, according to a comprehensive market report released today. With an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟑𝟗% over the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, the market is poised to reach a significant valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟒𝟑𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
Thermoplastic marking paint finds extensive applications in various sectors such as roadways, parking lots, airports, and sports fields due to its durability, reflectivity, and ease of application. The increasing focus on road safety measures, coupled with the growing investments in infrastructure development projects worldwide, is driving the demand for thermoplastic marking paint.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The surge in infrastructure development projects, especially in emerging economies, is fueling the demand for thermoplastic marking paint for effective delineation of roads, parking lots, and other traffic management applications.
𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Stringent regulations and standards regarding road safety are prompting government bodies and regulatory authorities to adopt advanced road marking solutions, thus boosting the market growth of thermoplastic marking paint.
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬: Ongoing advancements in material science and technology are leading to the development of innovative thermoplastic marking paint formulations with enhanced durability, reflectivity, and environmental sustainability, further driving market expansion.
Regional Analysis
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
By Type
Polyurethane Base Material
Epoxy Base Material
Chlorinated Rubber Base Material
Others
By Application
Roads & Streets
Parking Lot
Airport
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
3M
Sherwin-Williams
Swarco AG
Nippon Paint
Ennis Flint
Hempel
Geveko Markings
PPG Industries
Asian Paints PPG
SealMaster
LANINO
TATU
Other Prominent Players
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The global thermoplastic marking paint market is poised for significant growth over the forecast period, driven by factors such as infrastructure development, road safety regulations, and technological advancements. With increasing investments in infrastructure projects and rising awareness regarding road safety, the market is expected to witness substantial expansion, presenting lucrative opportunities for key players in the industry.
