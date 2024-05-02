U.S. Military and NATO allies conduct live-fire exercise leveraging real-time language translation from Instant Connect
Coalition forces communicated seamlessly, heralding a new era of NATO interoperability
It’s seamless integration ... It alleviates the language barrier and lets them (coalition partners), especially during a live-fire, have instant voice communication with our units.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant Connect Software LLC, the global leader in interoperable tactical communications for military and government, is proud to announce that its IP-based push-to-talk platform was showcased at NATO’s recent Saber Strike 24 live-fire training exercise in Poland.
— U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chang, liaison officer with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment
Conducted in mid-April, Saber Strike 24 was a part of the broader DEFENDER 24 series of military exercises, as a means of enhancing combat readiness, interoperability, collaboration, and rapid response across multinational NATO forces.
Officers from various NATO countries observed a coordinated dance of armored might. But it was not just a display of firepower; it was a critical test of seamless communication across diverse NATO forces in battlefield scenarios.
Central to this interoperability was Instant Connect’s real-time language translation feature. The software automatically translates “any language to any language” so warfighters can seamlessly and securely communicate with comrades to keep multilingual missions on track.
“Technical interoperability enhances readiness and allows us to stay ahead on the battlefield,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Joshua Chang, a liaison officer with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR).
“Being able to securely communicate across multiple languages in real time is vital for NATO operations on the battlefield,” said Forrest Claypool, Instant Connect CEO. “At the Saber Strike 24 exercise, our language translation feature allowed forces from the U.S., Germany, Italy, and other countries to communicate across devices and networks. No need for interpreters, no gaps or delays in communication, no risk of misunderstandings between warfighters whose native languages are different.”
“It’s seamless integration,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chang. “They [our coalition partners] don’t need to know English. It alleviates the language barrier and lets them, especially during a live-fire, have instant voice communication with our units.”
The Instant Connect Enterprise (ICE) tactical communications platform offers a number of advantages for the modern military. Its unified voice environment connects warfighters at the edge, tactical teams, C2 ops centers, and base command – everyone connected over IP. In addition to language translation and a voice plug-in for ATAK, the platform transforms how mission communications are logged, managed, archived, and reviewed. With ICE’s automated Ops Log feature, all mission files are automatically documented, logged, and retrievable in a single dashboard.
“Ops Log automates what has traditionally been a manual process,” explained Instant Connect CEO Claypool. “Simply select the channels you want to log for a mission and every critical communication—voice recordings, real-time transcriptions of talk channel audio, multimedia, operator notes, and more—is automatically documented and organized in a single dashboard. Every word, every channel, every mission—it’s all recorded and ready for action or review.”
Instant Connect: The Voice of Victory
Instant Connect Software LLC is currently engaged with military and government agencies around the world, including every branch of the U.S. Military and many NATO allies. The company provides warfighters, government, life safety, and other frontline teams with interoperable IP-based voice communications that connect mobile, IP, radio, and telephony devices across Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANET), legacy combat radios, private and public LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and other networks. Our platform is certified by JITC and approved for use on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN). Engagements range from frontline military units to covert operations to strategic command. Instant Connect is an affiliated business of the Chicago-based Dillon Kane Group (DKG). www.instantconnectnow.com/
