BNB Chain Launches Chapter Two Of Its Airdrop Alliance Program

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, today announced the second chapter of its “Airdrop Alliance Program.” The successful debut of chapter one with StaryNift, zkPass, KiloEx, Gomble, Web3Go, Ultiverse, and Cellula saw the distribution of 6.1 billion points and 6.9 million tokens. In addition to the reward distribution, the alliance members also launched 12 extra reward airdrop campaigns, tailored for the BNB Chain community, attracting over 500,000 participants so far. The BNB Chain team is kicking things into higher gear with the launch of the second chapter of the Airdrop Alliance Program.

The program is poised to stimulate renewed activity in BNB Chain’s thriving ecosystem and aims to continue rewarding the community for its support and contribution to BNB Chain.

The Airdrop Alliance Program’s second batch is strategically designed with top-tier projects of the BNB Chain ecosystem that are yet to issue their tokens. The collaboration targets an increased distribution of token airdrops to captivate retroactive users on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and opBNB. Participating members include:

StakeStone

World of Dypians

Cards Ahoy

4Everland

Rido

Carv

Titled

Full details of each project’s airdrop points and tokens can be found here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/blog/launching-chapter-2-of-the-bnb-chain-airdrop-alliance-program

The eligibility criteria for the second chapter are specified as follows:

Level 1: Migrate at least 1 BNB from the Beacon Chain to BSC using this Stake Migration tool or stake at least 1 BNB on BSC. Only a snapshot on May 15, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, will be considered

Level 2: Stake at least 5 BNB on BSC. Similarly, the snapshot is May 15, 2024, at 00:00 UTC.

Users can verify if they are qualified for Level 1 or Level 2 on DappBay after May 16. Full eligibility criteria and details can be found here.

The BNB Chain Core Development Team said: “The second chapter of the Airdrop Alliance has a core objective of enhancing community engagement and expressing gratitude to the BNB Chain community for their support towards BSC and opBNB. After the success of the first batch, we look forward to working with leading ecosystem projects to launch chapter 2.”

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.

For more, follow BNB Chain on X or start exploring via our Dapp library.