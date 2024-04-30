Update on US Immigration E2 Visa, L1 Visa and EB5

E2 Visa Global Immigration Partners

In a significant development for US immigration, updates have been announced for the E2, L1, and EB5 visas. These revisions aim to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and promote economic growth. With a focus on investor and employment-based immigration, these changes reflect ongoing efforts to attract talent and investment to the United States. Detailed information regarding the amendments will be available on the official channels of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services USCIS. Stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed and utilize the resources provided to navigate the updated immigration landscape effectively.

E2 Visa

An E2 visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows foreign nationals to enter and work in the United States based on a substantial investment in a U.S. business. This visa is only available to citizens of countries that have a treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States

L1 Visa

An L1 visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows foreign nationals to work in the US for a specific employer. It is a temporary work visa that is valid for up to 7 years, depending on the type of L1 visa and the individual’s circumstances. The L1 visa is divided into two categories: L1A for managers and executives, and L1B for specialized knowledge employees

EB5 Green card

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a pathway for foreign nationals to obtain a green card in the United States by making a significant investment in a new commercial enterprise.

