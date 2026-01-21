Global Immigration Partners Highlights Key Pathway for Foreign Executives to Enter the U.S.

Global Immigration Partners Global Immigration Partners Announces Enhanced Strategic Advisory Services for U.S. “New Office” L-1A

Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a leading U.S. immigration law firm focusing on business and corporate immigration, announced today that foreign executives and managers can still qualify for the New Office L-1 Visa even if their company does not yet have a U.S. subsidiary or affiliate—a point often misunderstood by international businesses planning expansion into the United States.

The New Office L-1 Visa allows foreign companies to send a senior executive, manager, or specialised-knowledge employee to the United States to establish and develop a brand-new U.S. operation, even when no American entity is currently in place. This option provides a practical and efficient solution for companies seeking a presence in the U.S. market.

“Many global executives assume they need an established U.S. office before they can apply for an L-1,” said Alexander Jovy Co-managing partner at Global Immigration Partners PLLC. “In reality, the New Office L-1 Visa is designed specifically for companies starting from zero. It’s one of the most powerful tools available for international businesses entering the U.S.”

To qualify, applicants must have worked abroad for at least one continuous year in the past three years in an executive, managerial, or specialised-knowledge role. The foreign company must form a new U.S. entity, present a viable business plan, secure suitable office space, and demonstrate the financial capacity to support the new operation. Importantly, the company is not required to have U.S. employees prior to filing the L-1 application.

Once approved, the executive may enter the United States for an initial one-year period to open the office, hire employees, and begin operations. Extensions of L-1 status may be granted as the business grows and meets operational milestones.

“U.S. market entry can be challenging, but the New Office L-1 provides a clear and structured path for companies to establish themselves legally and operationally,” Jovy added. “Our firm has guided businesses of all sizes through this process, from startups and family-owned companies to large multinational brands.”

Global Immigration Partners PLLC offers comprehensive support, including U.S. entity formation guidance, business plan development, visa strategy, and ongoing compliance support to ensure clients meet the requirements for L-1 extensions and long-term U.S. immigration goals, including the EB-1C multinational executive green card.

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a U.S.-based immigration law firm specialising in corporate, business, and investor immigration. With decades of combined experience, the firm assists global companies, entrepreneurs, and executives in navigating complex U.S. immigration strategies, including L-1, E-2, EB-5, and other employment-based pathways. The firm offers end-to-end support for U.S. expansion, compliance, and long-term immigration planning.

