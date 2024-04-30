Bloomfield Networks Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Bloomfield Networks, a leading managed service security provider based in New Jersey, United States.

This partnership will help Bloomfield Networks’s clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Bloomfield Networks has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We are thrilled to announce that Bloomfield Networks has become a part of the EasyDMARC partner network. In our ongoing effort to ensure secure and dependable email communications for our clients, partnering with EasyDMARC grants us access to an extensive array of tools that will significantly bolster the security and reliability of our customers' email interactions. We look forward to this partnership and the chance to collaborate in fostering a safer and more reliable email ecosystem," said Andrew Schear, CEO of Bloomfield Networks.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bloomfield Networks to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Bloomfield Networks

Bloomfield Networks is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, specializing in services designed to streamline operational efficiency for businesses across various industries, including law, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of small business technology, Bloomfield Networks offers tailored solutions in IT consulting, VoIP services, IT compliance, and business intelligence to empower businesses to operate smoothly in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

www.bloomfieldnetworks.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com