Huawei Digital and Intelligent APAC Congress: Jointly Exploring Transformation Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

Bangkok, Thailand (ANTARA) - The Huawei Digital and Intelligent APAC Congress, jointly held by Huawei and the ASEAN Foundation, took place in Bangkok. More than 2,000 government officials, scholars, partners, and analysts from 15 AsiaPacific countries and regions attended. Together, they discussed the deployment of leading digital and intelligent infrastructure, looking for ways to build a digital, intelligent Asia-Pacific.





The Asia-Pacific digital economy is in a golden age. Countries and regions are actively exploring intelligence while promoting digital development. To date, Huawei has supported the digital transformation of more than 100,000 enterprise partners in AsiaPacific. Through continuous technological innovation, Huawei helps the region build leading network and data center infrastructure foundations. Together, they have built OpenLabs, 5G joint innovation labs, and other platforms to meet local customers' business needs.

Sabrina Meng, Deputy Chairwoman of the Board and CFO of Huawei, delivered an opening speech via video, in which she said: "Asia-Pacific is not only one of the world's most vibrant regions. It has also become a role model for other regions that are trying to go digital and grow their digital economies. Huawei has been honored to be part of this process. It has been great to work with such wonderful customers and partners who are driving the region's digital transformation."

Meng also said: "We value research and innovation. And over the past decade, we have invested over one trillion Chinese yuan into R&D. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on creating value for customers. And we will openly collaborate with partners to provide 5.5G, cloud, digital power, and other technologies. We want to do our part to bring the benefits of digital and intelligent technologies to people in Asia-Pacific. And we want to promote the integrated development of the digital and real economies."

His Excellency Nararya S. Soeprapto, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community and Corporate Affairs, said: " With ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) that is expected to be completed in 2025, our business community and society are empowered to unleash the full potential of digital services and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing. To ensure a successful digital future throughout the region, it is imperative for governments, the private sector, and all stakeholders to adopt a coherent approach to bolster digital connectivity, bridging the developmental disparities among ASEAN Member States, developing skills and propelling digital transformation within the region."

His Excellency Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, said: "Our prioritized topics are the acceleration of digital and intelligent transformation under the 'Growth Engine of Thailand' policy to develop the digital economy as a main engine enhancing Thailand's level of competitiveness. This will also help strengthen safety & security for electronic transactions and improve the country's overall digital human capital. The flagship projects under this initiative are Cloud First Policy, AI development for Digital ID, Digital Manpower Development, Combating Online Scams, and various partnerships within the private sectors to develop and utilize digital technologies that align with digital trends in APAC."

His Excellency Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, delivering a keynote speech

Leo Chen, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Enterprise Sales, said: "Today, Asia Pacific stands as a pioneer in the digital and intelligent economy. We believe that digital and intelligent infrastructure, which covers networks, storage, computing, and cloud, is key to unleashing the potential of productivity. With a deep understanding of various industries, Huawei is ready and willing to employ our fullstack technology and solution capabilities and work with partners to create more value for customers. Together, let's spearhead global industrial intelligence and establish AsiaPacific as a pinnacle of digital and intelligent infrastructure, as we break new ground and bring about another Asia-Pacific miracle in the intelligent era."

Leo Chen, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Enterprise Sales, delivering a keynote speech

Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region, said in his speech: "As we navigate the evolving landscape of digital transformation, it's evident that it's more than just adopting solutions – it's about deeply integrating technology into economy and society. As Asia-Pacific enters a golden era of digital economic development, Huawei is committed to becoming a technology innovator, industry pioneer, and local contributor. Together with nearly 10,000 enterprise and cloud partners, we are poised to ride the waves and accelerate a digital and intelligent APAC."

Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region, delivering a keynote speech

After this Congress, Huawei will hold four conferences: the Huawei Network Summit, Innovative Data Infrastructure Forum, Global Optical Summit, and Huawei Cloud Stack Summit. Huawei and its partners will jointly hold seven major events, launch highfrequency scenario-based solutions in the commercial market and new products in the distribution business, and recognize outstanding partners at the Asia-Pacific Partners' Night. In addition, Huawei will release its industry solutions at the Global ISP Summit Asia-Pacific, as well as at the Global Manufacturing and Large Enterprise Summit.

Dr. Moeldoko, General (Ret), Chief of Presidential Staff of Indonesia, and Dr. Piti Srisangnam, Executive Director of the ASEAN Foundation, also attended the Congress.

