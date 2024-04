Global Furfural Market to Reach US$ 981.23 Mn by 2031, Forecasts a New Report

CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a surge from ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ’ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ to an estimated ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. This remarkable expansion, anticipated at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ•% during the forecast period spanning ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, underscores the market's robust trajectory. Insights into this burgeoning market were unveiled in a recent comprehensive report. In tandem with its monetary growth, the furfural market is also set to witness a substantial increase in volume. In 2022, the market boasted a volume valuation of 463.1 kilotons, and it is predicted to sustain a growth rate of 8.5% over the forecast period. This dual surge in both value and volume underscores the widespread demand and application potential of furfural across diverse industries.Furfural, a versatile organic compound derived from agricultural byproducts such as corncobs, sugarcane bagasse, and oat hulls, finds extensive utility in numerous sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and agriculture. Its multifaceted properties make it a coveted ingredient for the production of various chemicals and resins, thereby driving its market growth.The projected growth of the furfural market is indicative of its pivotal role in the global chemical landscape. With escalating demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives, furfural emerges as a viable solution, owing to its renewable sourcing and environmentally benign attributes.As the world embraces a paradigm shift towards green technologies and sustainable practices, the furfural market is poised to emerge as a significant contributor to this transformative journey. By harnessing the potential of furfural, industries can not only meet their production needs but also adhere to stringent environmental regulations, fostering a greener and more sustainable future.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐:Shandong Zibo Baofeng I&E Co.,Ltd.Zhongkang Furfural Co., Ltd.Shanghai Huiyingtong International Trading Co.,Ltd.Arcoy Industries Pvt. LtdHongye Holding Group Corporation LimitedHebeichemInternational Furan Chemicals B.V.KRBLLenzing AGNC-Nature Chemicals Dr. Kruppa GmbHPennakemSilvateam S.p.a.Transfuran ChemicalsTieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd.Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co., Ltd.Zibo Xinye Chemical Co., Ltd.Other Prominent Players

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ๐๐ฒ ๐'๐š๐ฐ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ:Sugarcane BagasseCorncobRice HuskSunflower HullOthersBy Application:Furfuryl AlcoholSolventResinsGasoline AdditivesFungicidesFlavor EnhancersDecolorizing AgentsAgricultural Raw MaterialsOthersBy End User:Petroleum RefineriesAgricultural FormulationsPharmaceuticalsPaints & CoatingsLubricants IndustryCement IndustryEnergy SectorAdhesivesFood and Beverages IndustryOthersBy Region:North AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandASEANRest of Asia PacificRest of the WorldArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaGCCSouth AfricaRest of MEA 