Global Furfural Market to Reach US$ 981.23 Mn by 2031, Forecasts a New Report
CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a surge from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟎𝟖.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 to an estimated 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗𝟖𝟏.𝟐𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. This remarkable expansion, anticipated at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% during the forecast period spanning 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, underscores the market's robust trajectory. Insights into this burgeoning market were unveiled in a recent comprehensive report.
In tandem with its monetary growth, the furfural market is also set to witness a substantial increase in volume. In 2022, the market boasted a volume valuation of 463.1 kilotons, and it is predicted to sustain a growth rate of 8.5% over the forecast period. This dual surge in both value and volume underscores the widespread demand and application potential of furfural across diverse industries.
Furfural, a versatile organic compound derived from agricultural byproducts such as corncobs, sugarcane bagasse, and oat hulls, finds extensive utility in numerous sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and agriculture. Its multifaceted properties make it a coveted ingredient for the production of various chemicals and resins, thereby driving its market growth.
The projected growth of the furfural market is indicative of its pivotal role in the global chemical landscape. With escalating demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives, furfural emerges as a viable solution, owing to its renewable sourcing and environmentally benign attributes.
As the world embraces a paradigm shift towards green technologies and sustainable practices, the furfural market is poised to emerge as a significant contributor to this transformative journey. By harnessing the potential of furfural, industries can not only meet their production needs but also adhere to stringent environmental regulations, fostering a greener and more sustainable future.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
Shandong Zibo Baofeng I&E Co.,Ltd.
Zhongkang Furfural Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Huiyingtong International Trading Co.,Ltd.
Arcoy Industries Pvt. Ltd
Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited
Hebeichem
International Furan Chemicals B.V.
KRBL
Lenzing AG
NC-Nature Chemicals Dr. Kruppa GmbH
Pennakem
Silvateam S.p.a.
Transfuran Chemicals
Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd.
Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Zibo Xinye Chemical Co., Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:
Sugarcane Bagasse
Corncob
Rice Husk
Sunflower Hull
Others
By Application:
Furfuryl Alcohol
Solvent
Resins
Gasoline Additives
Fungicides
Flavor Enhancers
Decolorizing Agents
Agricultural Raw Materials
Others
By End User:
Petroleum Refineries
Agricultural Formulations
Pharmaceuticals
Paints & Coatings
Lubricants Industry
Cement Industry
Energy Sector
Adhesives
Food and Beverages Industry
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
