Marcel Boekhoorn, founder of investment company Ramphastos Investments, appointed Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau

RHENEN / AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn has been appointed Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau. Boekhoorn received the royal honor in recognition of his exceptional services to Dutch society. The decoration is granted on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday (known in Dutch as ‘Lintjesregen’).
Marcel Boekhoorn is recognized as a prominent entrepreneur, investor, and founder of Ramphastos Investments, an investment company with a diversified portfolio of business interests within the Netherlands and abroad. With an estimated net worth of €2.4 billion (US$2.6 billion), Boekhoorn stands among the Netherlands’ most affluent individuals.
Marcel Boekhoorn, aged 64, has been appointed Knight of the Order of Orange Nassau in recognition of his significant involvement in various companies, organizations, and foundations, thereby rendering invaluable service to Dutch society. Established in 1892, the Order of Orange-Nassau honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the community. Recipients of this honor, such as Mr. Boekhoorn, typically have demonstrated meritorious service of regional or national significance.
During the investiture ceremony, Mr. Boekhoorn's notable business achievements were commemorated, alongside his philanthropic endeavors. Privately, Boekhoorn is an active supporter of numerous nature conservation and wildlife protection initiatives. Noteworthy among his charitable commitments is the facilitation of the adoption of two giant pandas from China in 2017 as the owner of Ouwehands Zoo. This event was marked by a partnership agreement signing ceremony attended by the Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands.
Additionally, Boekhoorn served as executive producer for the highly acclaimed Netflix series, 'Human Playground', which explores 24 sports across 25 countries, delving into the origins and evolution of each sport. The series featured renowned actor Idris Elba providing voiceovers.
Boekhoorn's support extends to N.E.C. Nijmegen football club, playing in the highest Dutch football league, where his enduring loyalty and investment have played a pivotal role in restructuring the club's organizational framework in 2021.
About Ramphastos Investments
Ramphastos Investments was founded in 1994 by Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn. The company has interests in more than 30 companies inside and outside the Netherlands in various sectors, from start-ups to scale-ups, to fast-growing medium-sized and mature companies. Its total turnover is over €4 billion. Examples of current and former successful investments include Telfort, Bakker Bart Food Group, Motip Dupli, i4F, Sim Industries, the VHZ Groep, HEMA and the High Tech Campus Eindhoven.
For more information: https://www.ramphastosinvestments.com
