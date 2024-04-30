New InfoBridge disinformation video explains how and why facts should be checked

In its latest YouTube video, released yesterday, the EU-funded InfoBridge (Iнфомiст) project explains how Russia is restricting the information space and spreading its own false narratives.

How can you avoid falling for propaganda? In this new episode, the project analyses the fakes actively spread by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories and gives advice on how to double-check information from the Russian media.

This project, launched by the EU-funded EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme and 24 TV Ukraine, aims to help the most vulnerable individuals become more resilient to Russian disinformation, and to maintain a connection with the Ukrainian information space. From February to June, the project is releasing five episodes on the most relevant platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

The first episode, released in February, focused on different VPN services, and the second episode, released in March, explained how to use Telegram safely.

