Moldova to celebrate Europe Day 2024 – main event on 9 May in Chisinau and other events across the country

The EU Delegation to Moldova invites residents and guests of the Moldovan capital to join the celebration of Europe Day on 9 May, which will take place on the Great National Assembly Square in Chisinau.

“Europe Day is about people and for people! It is a day when we remember that solidarity makes us stronger,” EU Ambassador to Moldova Jānis Mažeiks said.

The celebration in Chisinau will be opened by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn.

The programme includes an interactive fair dedicated to the EU’s support to Moldova, food corner, interactive and educational activities for children, and several concerts. The festivities will be concluded by a gala concert ‘Europe Day 2024: Europe is You!’

The EU Delegation to Moldova will also organise a series of events to mark Europe Day throughout Moldova, including the European Film and Culture Festival.

A detailed schedule of all events is available in English, Romanian and Russian.

