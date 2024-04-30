Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,531 in the last 365 days.

Moldova to celebrate Europe Day 2024 – main event on 9 May in Chisinau and other events across the country

The EU Delegation to Moldova invites residents and guests of the Moldovan capital to join the celebration of Europe Day on 9 May, which will take place on the Great National Assembly Square in Chisinau. 

“Europe Day is about people and for people! It is a day when we remember that solidarity makes us stronger,” EU Ambassador to Moldova Jānis Mažeiks said.

The celebration in Chisinau will be opened by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and  European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn.

The programme includes an interactive fair dedicated to the EU’s support to Moldova, food corner, interactive and educational activities for children, and several concerts. The festivities will be concluded by a gala concert ‘Europe Day 2024: Europe is You!’

The EU Delegation to Moldova will also organise a series of events to mark Europe Day throughout Moldova, including the European Film and Culture Festival.

A detailed schedule of all events is available in English, Romanian and Russian.

Find out more

Announcement

Europe Day programme

You just read:

Moldova to celebrate Europe Day 2024 – main event on 9 May in Chisinau and other events across the country

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more