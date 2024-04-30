Moldova: EU-funded Partnerships for women’s leadership and good governance present results

On 25 April, the EU-funded ‘Partnerships for women’s leadership and good governance’ programme summarised its results.

The Leadership Academy, conducted as part of the programme, has trained over 200 women to become leaders. Sixty-three of them stood in the local general election in November 2023 and 45 were elected as mayors and representatives of local or county councils.

The project also funded 15 local civil society initiatives promoting good governance and gender equality, and trained over 180 civil servants and civil society representatives.

“The project demonstrated, through its activities and results, that the participation of women in good governance and the political activity of the country is a realistic objective. This can only be achieved through the constant empowerment of women. Women have the potential and motivation to become true agents of change in their communities,” Jānis Mažeiks, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova, said at the closing event in Chisinau.

The ‘Partnership for Women’s Leadership and Good Governance’ project was launched in 2021 and was carried out by the teams of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Moldova and the Institutum Virtutes Civilis NGO, with the financial support of the European Union and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

