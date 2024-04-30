Creative Bioarray Broadens its Horizons: Immortalized Human Cell Lines for Cultivated Meat Research Now Available
Immortalized Human Cell Lines for Cultivated Meat Research Now AvailableSHIRLEY, NY, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Bioarray, announces a major breakthrough in cell biology - the creation of immortalized human cell lines specifically tailored for research purposes in cultivated meat industry.
Capitalizing on the swelling consumer interest in sustainable and humane food options, Creative Bioarray is ready to power the future of food with advanced cellular agriculture. The company has successfully replicated a process that human cells naturally undergo, leading to lines of “immortalized” cells. These cells can reproduce indefinitely, bypassing the Hayflick limit which restricts cells to a fixed number of divisions.
Notably, Creative Bioarray has specialized in developing Immortalized Bovine Skeletal Muscle Myoblasts obtained by immortalizing Bovine Skeletal Muscle Myoblasts with SV40 gene. These cells are envisaged to be an indispensably useful resource for cultured meat research. Such endeavours could ultimately lead to the production of slaughter-free meat from cell cultures derived from bovine cells.
Creative Bioarray's immortalized cells exhibit stable, control passaging side by side with the original primary cells. Their unique cell platform is designed to meet virtually any relevant research project's needs, offering researchers a versatile tool in the quest for sustainable sources of protein, such as lab-grown meat.
Commenting on the company's achievement, the spokesperson of Creative Bioarray said, "By providing these unique cell lines, we aim to empower researchers and companies working on innovative solutions for sustainable and ethical food production. Our platform is a testament to our commitment toward contributing to advancements in the cultivated meat industry."
With a constant drive towards providing solutions for revolutionary scientific research, Creative Bioarray continues to blaze the trail within the cell biology industry, constantly evolving to suit the needs of the global research community.
About Creative Bioarray
Creative Bioarray is a world-leading company focused on offering integrated resources for innovative biotechnological researches. By combining biology and technology, it provides solutions that help customers make breakthroughs in fields such as regenerative medicine, cancer research, neuroscience and cell therapy.
Marcia Brady
Creative Biogene
+1 6313868241
email us here