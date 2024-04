Bridge Association Provides Free Educational Video-Tutorials for Artisans

Together for a green, competitive and inclusive Europe! Where creativity meets opportunity!

A series of 15 video tutorials that want to support the professional training of SME entrepreneurs (especially those dealing with arts & crafts) were released!

CLUJ-NAPOCA, TRANSYLVANIA, ROMANIA, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The series of video tutorials are accessible in Romanian (with English and Hungarian subtitles) on the following links:• Digital marketing through social media channels:• Creating end editing product photos and videos:• Creating websites and webshops:• Public relations in the digital era:By going through the video materials, artisans will be able to:- choose suitable social networks for promoting own products.- write attractive promotional texts.- interpret social media analytics.- connect with customers effectively and creatively.- create and edit visual materials (photos and videos) for digital marketing.- create a presentation website on different platforms.- create a webshop and interpret website analytics.- resolve unpleasant customer situations effectively.The videos were created within the "Competitiveness for Artisans" project (project no. 2022/360166), financed with the support of grants awarded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA financial mechanism 2014-2021, within the "Development of SMEs in Romania Program"!