Bridge Association Provides Free Educational Video-Tutorials for Artisans

Together for a green, competitive and inclusive Europe!

Where creativity meets opportunity!

A series of 15 video tutorials that want to support the professional training of SME entrepreneurs (especially those dealing with arts & crafts) were released!

CLUJ-NAPOCA, TRANSYLVANIA, ROMANIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The series of video tutorials are accessible in Romanian (with English and Hungarian subtitles) on the following links:

• Digital marketing through social media channels:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY-EmUVYDbf6N8pJT5JiwPSS2PFxaBp9e&feature=shared

• Creating end editing product photos and videos:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY-EmUVYDbf64aUFOZPRvzaYx00iBmjqF&feature=shared

• Creating websites and webshops:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY-EmUVYDbf7yfvXtCXVfTW1GLakkY1Bk&feature=shared

• Public relations in the digital era:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY-EmUVYDbf6N8pJT5JiwPSS2PFxaBp9e&feature=shared

By going through the video materials, artisans will be able to:
- choose suitable social networks for promoting own products.
- write attractive promotional texts.
- interpret social media analytics.
- connect with customers effectively and creatively.
- create and edit visual materials (photos and videos) for digital marketing.
- create a presentation website on different platforms.
- create a webshop and interpret website analytics.
- resolve unpleasant customer situations effectively.

The videos were created within the "Competitiveness for Artisans" project (project no. 2022/360166), financed with the support of grants awarded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA financial mechanism 2014-2021, within the "Development of SMEs in Romania Program"!

Eniko Gaspar
Bridge Language Study House Association
+40 771 131 618
eniko@blsh.ro
