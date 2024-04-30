European Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Poised for Significant Growth Projected to Reach US$ 435.66 Mn by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to witness significant expansion, reaching a value of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟑𝟓.𝟔𝟔 𝐌𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. According to extensive analysis, the market is anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗% during the forecast period spanning from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. This growth trajectory indicates a remarkable 55% increase compared to its 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟒𝟑.𝟑𝟏 𝐌𝐧.
The demand for bone grafts and substitutes in dental procedures has been steadily increasing, driven by several factors including advancements in dental technology, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and a growing aging population. As individuals seek improved dental aesthetics and functionality, the need for effective bone grafting solutions becomes paramount.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The European Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market is expected to soar to US$ 435.66 Mn by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 6.9%.
Market Value: In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 243.31 Mn, setting the stage for significant expansion over the forecast period.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: Technological advancements, increasing prevalence of dental conditions, and a burgeoning aging population are among the key drivers fueling market growth.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: The evolving landscape presents ample opportunities for stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers, to innovate and cater to the growing demand for dental bone graft and substitute solutions.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: Regulatory hurdles, cost considerations, and accessibility issues in certain regions pose challenges that require strategic approaches for market penetration and sustainability.
As the European Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market continues to evolve, stakeholders are urged to adopt proactive strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address existing challenges. Through collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to quality patient care, the industry is poised to witness substantial growth and make significant contributions to the dental healthcare landscape in Europe.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Ivoclar Vivadent,
Zimmer Biomet,
Dentsply Sirona,
Nobel Biocare,
Medtronic,
BioHorizons IPH, Inc.,
ACE Surgical Supply Company,
Geisclich Pharma AG,
Straumann Group among others.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
By Product Segment
Xenograft
Autograft
Allograft
Synthetic analysis
By Treatment Type segment
Natural bone grafts
Autologous bone grafts
Cancellous autografts
Cortical autografts
Allogeneic bone grafts
Cancellous allografts
Demineralized bone matrix (DBM)
Synthetic bone graft substitutes
Calcium Sulphate
Calcium Phosphate Ceramics (CaP ceramics)
Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)
Biphasic Calcium Phosphate (BCP)
Calcium Phosphate Cements (CPC)
Others
Others
By Application segment
Research & Development
Clinical Applications
By End User segment
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Academic & Research Institutes
By Country segment
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherland
Turkey
Rest of Europe
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
