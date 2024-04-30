Analysis of Patents Declared in ETSI Report Published on March 25, 2024
82 new declarations were found since the previous report dated February 13, 2024, comprising 2791 unique patent families and involving 205 specifications. It was found that the highest number of unique patent families was declared by LG at 888, followed by Huawei with 357 unique patent families, and Xiaomi with 306 unique patent families.
Priority countries of declared families were analyzed and it was found that the majority of patents originate from China (CN) which accounts for 44% of the total. The United States (US) proceeded with 26%. South Korea (KR) contributes most to 18%, while Japan (JP) accounts for 5%, and Europe (EP) 4%. For calculation purposes, the priority country that falls under EP jurisdiction was considered EP only.
We studied the applicants of unique families having CN as a priority country. We found that most of the families belong to Chinese companies such as Huawei, Xiaomi, ZTE, Lenovo, Vivo, Lango, and others. In addition to that, we found a few patent families belonging to Apple, Ericsson, and Nokia.
