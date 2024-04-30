George Dietrich At Dietrich Law Office Maintains His ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winning Streak In 2024 Too
EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning an award as a token of appreciation will always be great to feel. It makes one feel self satisfied about his/her service to the people and it also motivates them to work even harder and provide the best to their clientele. George Dietrich from Dietrich Law Office, Kitchener has earned these kinds of appreciations continuously throughout his long career. Recently, he is once again picked as one of the best personal injury lawyers in the region for his diligent efforts to serve his clientele.
“I have always worked keeping my clients in mind. I want to keep their trust in me and I have always achieved success in the concern. I think this dedication to help them in their personal injury concerns has helped me become a renowned lawyer in the domain. I’m always grateful for every individual who believed in me. Thanks to ThreeBestRatedⓇ for making it evident once again with their special 50-Point Inspection!,” said George Dietrich while receiving the award.
Greatness Of George Dietrich In Service!
After completing his legal education at the University of Windsor Law School in 1989, George earned degrees in both Science (Physics and Mathematics) and the Arts (Political Science) and started practising his term as a lawyer in 1991. Since then he has had a wonderful career helping people on various personal injury issues. He has also obtained a master's degree in Law from the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University in 2002. He is a former director of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association and has previously held the position of chairperson of the Canada Pension Plan Review Tribunal which shows his expertise in the service. He is also highly affordable with a fee structure based on contingency agreements. Being highly responsive and open to his clients makes him the best choice.
Testimonials!
Here are some of the testimonials from his clients(names are not disclosed due to privacy),
“George and Nena came to my bed in the hospital on a Saturday signed a contract on Monday Nena had called me for my info. From that day forward made sure that I got the best care.I could call with any stupid question and got a clear answer.Josi was hom I was dealing with the day to day.She fraught and made sure I got what I needed.most respect to the law office,” said A.C.
While C said, “The first step starts with YOU! For the past 5 years, Dietrich Law worked extremely hard at obtaining records, managing specialist appointments and acting on behalf of me. They were able to help me get the most out of what I would ever get for all the pain, suffering and new lifelong disabilities. I encourage that if you need help, call Dietrich Law. They will stand with you the whole way. Just remember, having a good lawyer makes all the difference! Ask lots of questions!”
Slip and fall injuries, disability claims, environmental toxins, product liability claims, wrongful death, car and motorcycle accidents, dog bite injury, catastrophic & brain injury are the areas covered by George Dietrich. Please make use of his free in-home consultation to make a decision.
George Dietrich
“I have always worked keeping my clients in mind. I want to keep their trust in me and I have always achieved success in the concern. I think this dedication to help them in their personal injury concerns has helped me become a renowned lawyer in the domain. I’m always grateful for every individual who believed in me. Thanks to ThreeBestRatedⓇ for making it evident once again with their special 50-Point Inspection!,” said George Dietrich while receiving the award.
Greatness Of George Dietrich In Service!
After completing his legal education at the University of Windsor Law School in 1989, George earned degrees in both Science (Physics and Mathematics) and the Arts (Political Science) and started practising his term as a lawyer in 1991. Since then he has had a wonderful career helping people on various personal injury issues. He has also obtained a master's degree in Law from the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University in 2002. He is a former director of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association and has previously held the position of chairperson of the Canada Pension Plan Review Tribunal which shows his expertise in the service. He is also highly affordable with a fee structure based on contingency agreements. Being highly responsive and open to his clients makes him the best choice.
Testimonials!
Here are some of the testimonials from his clients(names are not disclosed due to privacy),
“George and Nena came to my bed in the hospital on a Saturday signed a contract on Monday Nena had called me for my info. From that day forward made sure that I got the best care.I could call with any stupid question and got a clear answer.Josi was hom I was dealing with the day to day.She fraught and made sure I got what I needed.most respect to the law office,” said A.C.
While C said, “The first step starts with YOU! For the past 5 years, Dietrich Law worked extremely hard at obtaining records, managing specialist appointments and acting on behalf of me. They were able to help me get the most out of what I would ever get for all the pain, suffering and new lifelong disabilities. I encourage that if you need help, call Dietrich Law. They will stand with you the whole way. Just remember, having a good lawyer makes all the difference! Ask lots of questions!”
Slip and fall injuries, disability claims, environmental toxins, product liability claims, wrongful death, car and motorcycle accidents, dog bite injury, catastrophic & brain injury are the areas covered by George Dietrich. Please make use of his free in-home consultation to make a decision.
George Dietrich
Dietrich Law Office
+1 519-749-0770
info@dietrichlaw.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube