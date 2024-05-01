DSNDP Hosts "MEGA Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event Across NYC & NJ" For Earth Day

300 Volunteers From 4 Countries Joined hands with DSNDP to serve 21 iconic locations across New York and New Jersey.

TIMES SQUARE, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city that never sleeps woke up to a MEGA Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Organized by global nonprofit Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), the mega drive “Earth Day—Every Day With DSNDP” drew participation of more than 300 DSNDP volunteers who traveled from 29 states within USA as well as other countries like Canada, Mexico, and India to serve 21 locations simultaneously across New York City’s iconic destinations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and in New Jersey’s Middlesex, Union, and Somerset Counties.

DSNDP has been running similar nationwide selfless cleanliness drives and tree plantation/conservation programs in collaboration with respective state government agencies throughout the year at no cost leading in significant cost savings for the government.

Under the guidance of the founder Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and leadership of Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari, more than 300 DSNDP volunteers traveled from within USA, India, Canada, and Mexico to participate in the Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Plantation Event held simultaneously at 12 sites in New York City and 9 sites in New Jersey.

During this event, more than 300 DSNDP volunteers relentlessly worked for 3 hours per cleanliness/tree conservation site and cumulatively collected 258 bags of trash resulting in to approximately 4,000 pounds of waste with a mission to amplify every individual’s responsibility towards a healthier world.

Some of the sites cleaned on Saturday include-- Empire State building, Chrysler building, Times Square, The Vessel, American Natural History Museum, Grand Central Terminal, World Trade Center, Central Park, Manhattan Bridge, Bryant Park, Madison Square Park, Flat Iron building, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Roosevelt Island among several others.

Two high-visibility 100 ft x 100 ft billboards at the iconic Times Square aired DSNPS’s video worldwide at 2 pm and 3 pm EST encouraging New Yorkers and world citizens to approach climate change with urgency as well as optimism. This video exemplifying DSNDP’s grassroots community service across the country and the world was also broadcasted 360 times on a loop on a 100 ft x 20 ft billboard throughout the event day from noon, April 27, to 12 am, April 28.

“I want to thank you for all that you continuously do. I am just full with so much joy,” Senator Angela V. McKnight (D-31) said inaugurating the Mega Cleanliness Drive & Tree Conservation Event, held earlier that day from 8 am to 9 am, St Peter’s University – Skyroom, 47 Glenwood Ave, Jersey City.

The event was graced by elected officials Assemblywoman Jessica Ramirez (D); Chairperson Anthony L. Romano Jr. (D); Council President Joyce E. Watterman (D). The officials appreciated DSNDP’s contributions to nationwide efforts made by thousands of volunteers driving these state-run programs.

Within two years, since July 2022, over 1600 DSNDP volunteers have participated in nationwide cleanliness drives and tree plantation/conservation events across 18 states and 102 cities in collaboration with state-run programs. So far, the volunteers have collected more than 30,000 pounds of trash and planted 17,634 trees across 4462 yards.

“I look forward to being here to hear that you touched a 1000 cities,” Senator McKnight said addressing and motivating the attendees.

NJ State Assemblywoman Jessica Ramirez (D-32) commended the “remarkable efforts of Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan” and conveyed her “sincere gratitude to the founders Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari for their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to addressing these pressing social and environmental issues.”

In addition, Assemblywoman Ramirez noted that DSNDP’s “cleanup and tree conservation drives across the USA have not only helped on preserving our natural resources, but they’ve also saved the government thousands of dollars. This is a testament of the power of collective action.” In conclusion she urged “each of us to take action within our own lives to protect and preserve our planet for future generations.”

Chairperson Anthony L. Romano Jr. (D-5), told the attendees that he appreciates Indian culture. “This (Jersey City) is probably the most diversified city in the United States,” Chairperson Romano Jr., said it is “truly amazing” what DSNDP has accomplished so far working with the government initiatives and encouraged the volunteers to support community drives in Hoboken and Jersey City.

Council President, City of Jersey City, Joyce E. Watterman, acknowledged DSNDP’s “volunteer time” during the inauguration and said “we do not want to take that for granted.” Furthermore, Councilwoman Watterman also said, “I see you’re more conscious of this earth than any culture that I have ever seen so far.”

Converging over the Earth Day weekend in NYC and NJ the volunteers cleaned-up the world’s richest yet densest cities widely reporting trash collection challenges that add to environmental threats such as storm water flooding among other challenges, particularly reported in Manhattan.

The volunteers also took up tree conservation event at Union County, NJ, besides their year-long tree plantation and conservation drives in the country to restore biodiversity loss exemplifying DSNDP’s motto written in Sanskrit “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (Translation: The World Is One Family).

“Earth Day—Every Day” a MEGA Clean-Up and Tree Conservation drive was hosted by DSNDP to inspire human collaboration every day to reverse the existential threats of rapid climate change and biodiversity loss. As scientific research continually reports, we don’t have decades to tackle climate crisis. DSNDP is optimistic that together we can mend our reciprocating, beautiful, diverse planet.

For more details on DSNDP, please visit: http://dsndp.com/index.html