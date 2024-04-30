Integrated Travel Research and Development (ITRD) Supports Alberta's Master Plan for Railway Development

QR Link Tto Integrated.Travel Research and Development website Canadian Pacific 2816, leaving #CPKC 's Ogden Railyard on the Final Spike Tour Canadian Pacific 2816, also known as the "Empress" Steam Locomotive

"Responsible Transportation" is a term that refers to the use of transportation methods that are sustainable, cost-effective, & benefit the communities they serve.” — Vern Raincock

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alberta government's recently unveiled "master plan" for railway development has the enthusiastic support of Integrated Travel & Research Development (ITRD), a prominent proponent of equitable and sustainable transportation solutions. The government's plan is in line with ITRD's objective of promoting responsible rail practices that benefit all Albertans, as it seeks to modernize and expand the province's rail infrastructure.

Commitment to Rail for All:

ITRD applauds the Alberta government for adopting "Rail for All," a comprehensive strategy for railway development that takes social justice, environmental preservation, and economic growth into account. Vern Raincock, Director of Research & Development at ITRD, said, "This plan reflects our commitment to responsible rail, designed to serve the broad public interest, reducing reliance on road transport and promoting a more sustainable and interconnected Alberta.

Boosting Connectivity and Community Access:

For all Albertans to benefit, the master plan must support the rural communities that lie between the major urban centres, in addition to giving priority to improving rail connectivity between them. If this plan is implemented with a "Connecting Communities" focus, it has the potential to unlock economic potential and enhance accessibility to employment opportunities, basic services, and education, especially for underserved and Indigenous communities.

According to Vern Raincock, "improving rail infrastructure is essential for not only reducing social inequalities and promoting inclusivity but also for bridging geographical gaps." "Our 'Rail for All' initiative seeks to ensure that every community benefits from these developments, making transportation more equitable across the province," continued Vern.

Environmental Benefits of Enhanced Rail Infrastructure:

ITRD is especially in favour of the plan's ability to lessen its negative effects on the environment. Alberta can significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion by moving more passenger and freight traffic to rails. Raincock stated, "Rail for All is about protecting our environment for future generations as much as it is about improving mobilit

Future Collaborations and Implementations:

ITRD is eager to play a significant role as the Government of Alberta moves forward with this game-changing project by working with stakeholders at all levels to make sure that the master plan's implementation not only reflects the varied needs and values of Alberta's communities but also promotes sustainable technologies and financially responsible solutions and approaches.

About Integrated Travel & Research Development (ITRD):

Integrated Travel & Research Development (ITRD) is a not-for-profit organization focused on improving rail and travel solutions in Alberta. Working with community and transportation stakeholders, ITRD aims to enhance rail connectivity and promote social, economic, and environmental benefits. Committed to equitable transportation for all, ITRD strives to maximize existing rail infrastructure for affordable and eco-friendly travel options, ensuring a sustainable future for the region.

For further information, please contact:

