Groundbreaking Book on the 2nd Amendment, Misfire, To Be Published May 14, 2024

Now available for advance purchase

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven C. Markoff, author, educator, entrepreneur, and film producer, is set to release his latest nonfiction book, "Misfire: The Supreme Court, The Second Amendment, Our Right to Bear Arms," on May 14.

The book, at 120 pages, with 340 pages of appendices, takes apart and analyzes the historic U.S. Supreme Court 2008 Heller decision (District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570). That decision found in a 5 to 4 ruling, for the first time in our country's history, that the Second Amendment contained an individual right to arms for self-defense in the home, unconnected with the militia or military.

“Misfire” lays out its contention based on 15 original Colonial and founding-era documents from 1606 to 1791, brief summaries of over 1,050 Colonial and founding-era arms and related laws, and a listing of the 67 amici briefs filed in Heller, including a brief penned by three professors of linguistics, showing the 1791 Second Amendment term "bear arms" was for the militia or military, not a term for individual rights.

The Second Amendment book, “Misfire,” has already received substantive reviews by legal professionals:

“Misfire is a compelling read and includes an interesting amicus brief filed by linguists. This is a book that should be on every Justice’s desk when the next gun case comes around.”

-- Darren G. Smith, attorney.

“The main thesis of the book, that historical evidence provides no basis for an individual right to firearms, is proven by the arguments and historical documents that you explore in the book.”

-- Trina Madison, lawyer.

“Misfire is an impressive, path-breaking feat of original historical research about colonial America’s legal treatment of firearms regulation leading up to the adoption of the Second Amendment in 1791. Historian Steve Markoff has rendered a genuine public service by meticulously collecting and deftly analyzing the record in the 13 colonies, demonstrating the utter lack of any evidence for the personal right of individuals to firearms. … Misfire offers a timely opportunity for the Justice’s to revisit Heller.”

-- Pierce O’Donnell, Author of In Time of War: Hitler’s Terrorist Attack on America.

“The book is a thought-provoking critique of the Second Amendment, particularly analyzing the 2008 Heller decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. Markoff challenges the decision's foundation, arguing that it diverges significantly from historical context and documentation. … the book's subject is highly relevant. Markoff provides a fresh perspective on a well-trodden topic, which is valuable for readers seeking a deeper understanding of the Second Amendment.”

-- James Bryan, Esq.

“‘Misfire’ is an exhaustive examination of the historical sources contemporaneous with the Second Amendment's passage. No matter how much you think you know about the Second Amendment, you're guaranteed to learn something from this well-researched book.”

-- California State Assemblyman Mike Gatto (ret.).

“… the book was, overall, well written. I was surprised at the thorough, technical research that went into this, referencing early writings I was wholly unaware of, and documents I was otherwise not this familiar with as applied to firearms/the 2nd Amendment.”

-- Joe Ranvestel, civil rights attorney; former public defender.

“In ‘Misfire,’ Steve Markoff and his research team take the reader on a fascinating in-depth journey through a mosaic of colonial laws and regulations in order to construct the true underlying historical foundation upon which the 2nd Amendment was birthed and then apply and contrast this milieu with that espoused in Heller–all with surprising results.”

-- Robert V. Madden, attorney at law.

Steven C. Markoff, an American author, educator, entrepreneur, and film producer, is renowned for his multifaceted contributions across various fields. As the founder of the A-Mark Financial Corporation, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, in 1965 he established a pioneering financial services firm initially specializing in rare coins and precious metals. Markoff's curiosity led to the 2004 creation of impactful websites, notably ProCon.org, aimed at offering free, unbiased information on diverse social and political issues. Throughout the mid-2000s, Markoff served as an executive producer on acclaimed films such as Alpha Dog, Next Day Air, and Stander. Markoff's commitment to shedding light on critical topics included the publication of "The Case Against George W. Bush," released in 2020, and "Handbook: The First 100 Years of the ACLU," released in 2023.

