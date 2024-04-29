A Guide to Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month 2024 in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2024 – May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, observed in the United States as a time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans, Pacific Island Americans and Native Hawaiians.

To help with stories related to AAPI Heritage Month, we’ve put together a roundup of the many ways to join in and celebrate.

This month, there are festivities at attractions like the National Constitution Center, The Franklin Institute and the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. There are also ways to celebrate AAPI art and artists through culturally inspired, avant-garde installations at the Fabric Museum and Workshop and Asian Arts Initiative.

To experience Asian culinary history, the Southeast Asian Market at FDR Park offers a chance to taste a variety of dishes, and there are special AAPI collaboration dinners happening, too.

Another way to experience AAPI heritage all year long is at one of the city’s many AAPI cultural attractions, restaurants and shops.

Read on for Visit Philadelphia’s guide to Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Philadelphia for 2024.

Risa Puno: Group Hug at the Fabric Workshop and Museum

Through Sunday, July 21, 2024

Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch Street

Named after the answer to a New York Times crossword clue (“Many-person act of support or affection”), Group Hug — Filipino artist Risa Puno’s first solo museum exhibition — explores the concept of kapwa (or communal sharing and care). Through gameplay and traditional Filipino symbolism, the immersive and interactive exhibit simulates the cause-and-effect nature of caregiver relationships.

Dream House: Inside Music + Video at the Asian Arts Initiative

April 26 – August 3, 2024

Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine Street

This multi-part exhibition explores the role of music videos as a form of creative expression. The main gallery includes interactive video installations by 11 Asian, Latino and Black artists, where viewers can “play” the room by moving their bodies through the gallery. The Pearl Street Gallery features the premiere of Meter & Light: Day, an exhibit by artist Zain Alam blending sonic Islamic traditions with his own experiences in Indian and Pakistani culture. And the Storefront Gallery lets visitors sing and dance with karaoke and Dance Dance Revolution, alongside Lee Bul’s Live Forever multimedia exhibit showcasing karaoke pods as futuristic race cars.

AAPI Events at the Please Touch Museum

May 2024 (dates vary by event)

Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with the kiddos during a handful of special events at the Please Touch Museum:

First Wednesday: AAPI Month: Part of the museum’s First Wednesday series, this event includes special programming and a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture. Bonus: Get $2 off on museum admission between 4 and 7 p.m. (May 1, 2024).

AAPI Month: Part of the museum’s First Wednesday series, this event includes special programming and a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture. Bonus: Get $2 off on museum admission between 4 and 7 p.m. (May 1, 2024). Performance: Indonesian Dance: This special interactive dance performance by Modero & Company features traditional Indonesian dancing from the island of Bali (May 11, 2024).

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the National Constitution Center

May 1-31, 2024

National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

The National Constitution Center celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with a series of special programs exploring the lives and contributions of trailblazers like suffragist Mabel Ping Hua Lee, civil rights activist Fred Korematsu, musician Simon Tam and Patsy Mink — the first Asian American woman to serve in Congress. AAPI programming is free with museum admission.

AAPI Artists & Makers Event at Workshop Underground

Friday, May 3, 2024 | 5-8 p.m.

Workshop Underground, 1544 South Street

This celebration of creativity showcases top-tier works by local AAPI artists and makers. The Asian-owned Workshop Underground is a bi-level store, with the first floor featuring custom-designed jewelry — many by AAPI artists — along with artwork, ceramics and candles (in fun scents like Vietnamese Coffee and Steamed White Rice). The exclusive lower level features custom-made watches, a small curated gallery of fine art and moody vibes. Along with plenty of shopping, event attendees can look forward to a tea tasting, Asian fare, refreshments, giveaways, music and more. Space is limited, free tickets are required for the celebration and a portion of event proceeds supports Stop AAPI Hate.

AAPI Heritage Month with Guest Chef Tae Strain at Little Fish BYOB

May 4-5, 2024

Little Fish BYOB, 746 S. 6th Street

Explore a world of flavor during this special AAPI Heritage Month menu at Bella Vista’s Little Fish BYOB. Michelin star chef Tae Strain and Philly’s own Alex Yoon collab to offer a six-course prix-fixe menu capturing culinary influences from across several Asian cultures. On the menu: sourdough kimchi pancakes with blue crab and cheddar; charcoal-grilled prime strip loin with shiso chimichurri and beef jus; toasted coconut ggoma snowballs with yuzu-passionfruit granita and whipped marshmallow; and more. Reservations are required.

Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park

Opens Saturday, May 4, 2024 (Saturdays & Sundays)

FDR Park, Pattison Avenue & South Broad Street

Attention foodies: The nationally renowned seasonal Southeast Asian Market returns on the weekends to FDR Park. At this massive culinary treasure, visitors can discover over 70 vendors offering traditional dishes, street food and produce native to Asia, plus plants, jewelry and clothing. For the best experience, pack a picnic blanket and don’t forget to bring cash — some vendors are cash-only and there’s no ATM on site. Pro tip: You can find the market near the Broad Street exit of FDR Park from the beginning of May through June.

Bajau Srivijaya: Kamayan/Liwetan-style Collab Dinner at Rice & Sambal

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Rice & Sambal, 1911 E. Passyunk Avenue

Hosted at the concept restaurant Rice & Sambal in East Passyunk, this special dinner collab by chefs Diana Widjojo and Daps Manansala lets you get up close and personal with a communal feast of Asian American and Pacific Island delicacies, This cultural dining experience (known as a kamayan) presents a bounty of traditional foods and desserts — ranging from steamed butterfly pea flower rice and tempeh fritters to roasted pork belly and spicy red pepper shrimp — from Indonesia and the Philippines, all on a banana leaf-lined table. Reservations are required.

Dual Heritage Month Celebration at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Sunday, May 5, 2024 | 1-5 p.m.

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall East

May means both AAPI Heritage Month and Jewish American Heritage Month, and the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History gives the best of both worlds with a free double-heritage multicultural celebration. The celebration features family-friendly activities and events, spanning Cambodian and Indian dancing, Korean drum performances, calligraphy, ancient musical instrument displays, printmaking, a taekwondo workshop, and more. Both museum admission and the heritage celebration are free, but registration is required.

AAPI Heritage Month Celebration at LIVE! Casino & Hotel

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 | 5-8 p.m.

LIVE! Casino & Hotel, 900 Packer Avenue

The Asian American Chamber of Commerce honors the rich heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during this grand evening celebration. Guests can look forward to delicious food, live music — including performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra’s AAPI String Quartet — and plenty of VIPs. Tickets are required.

Asian American Pie at World Cafe Live

Saturday, May 11, 2024 | 7:30 p.m.

World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut Street

This pop and indie rock concert blends the stylings of five distinct AAPI artists to highlight the range of modern AAPI musicians today. Hitting the stage: the soulful Beau Frères, singer/pianist Alyssa Garcia, the energetic pop band Moonroof, the alt-rock Judah Kim, and the melodic power pop of John Faye. Tickets are required

AAPI Heritage Month Day of Celebration at The Franklin Institute

Saturday, May 11, 2024

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street

The Franklin Institute’s Heritage Day events celebrate the innovations and contributions of people from all backgrounds. This month, the museum hosts a day of programming highlighting significant AAPI trailblazers and local organizations by and for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Heritage Day programming is included with general admission to the museum.

Explore AAPI Arts & Culture

Various locations including Penn Museum, 3260 South Street

Philly’s AAPI-focused cultural scene is electric, featuring a constantly rotating array of exhibitions and performances. Non-profit organizations like the Asian Arts Initiative and the grassroots Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists group organize exhibits, workshops and performances aimed at exploring the diverse experiences of Asian Americans and creating opportunities for people of AAPI heritage. The Philadelphia Museum of Art regularly features exhibitions on Asian culture — including a Mythical Creatures exhibition running until June 1, 2025 — and its sprawling East Asian Art and South Asian Art departments include thousands of artifacts. Plus, the Penn Museum’s Asia Galleries include 25,000 objects, many of which illustrate the early development of Buddhism.

Dine at AAPI-Owned Restaurants

Various restaurants

Philly is brimming with Asian-owned restaurants serving mouthwatering dishes both traditional and with a twist. Restaurant scene staples like Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon’s eatery Kalaya, Ellen Yin’s concept Fork and Jesse Ito’s omakase at Royal Sushi & Izakaya have all received nods from the James Beard Foundation, while other go-to hotspots include Gabriella’s Vietnam, the Cambodian noodle house Mawn and LGBTQ+-owned Indonesian staple Hardena. Big fan of Asian cuisine? Dig in to our articles on Philly’s must-try Chinese restaurants and Thai restaurants.

Visit Historic AAPI Attractions

Various locations

Philly is full of gorgeous and historic attractions reflecting the city’s deep connection to AAPI history, from the temple-style house and gardens at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center to the exhibitions on immigration, prominent changemakers and food history at the American Chinese Museum. One of Philly’s most iconic structures is the colorful, 40-foot-tall Friendship Gate that marks the entrance to Chinatown, a neighborhood full of rare shops, incredible food and spectacular festivals. The gate is maintained and painted by the City of Philadelphia and was created in part by engineers and artisans from Tianjin — Philly’s sister city — in China. (Tianjin and Shanghai are like Philly and New York City.)

Shop at AAPI-Owned Businesses

Various locations

Thousands of the retail outposts in Philly’s thriving small business ecosystem are owned by individuals of Asian descent, from boutiques and clothing stores to beauty supply and bicycle repair shops. These establishments are located throughout the city and region, from Center City’s Chinatown to Montco’s Ardmore. Some businesses to check out include Queen & Rook Game Cafe in Queen Village, Tran’s Produce in the 9th Street Italian Market, Kayuh Bicycles and Cafe in Francisville, and pet grooming boutique ham + bone in Fishtown.

