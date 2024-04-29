Pastor and Author, Richard Sogunle, Releases Highly Anticipated Bible Study Guide – Vol. 2
AURORA, COLORADO, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christ Peace Heritage Ministries proudly announces the release of Pastor Richard Sogunle's latest masterpiece, "Bible Study Guide for Churches, House Fellowship and Discussion Group – Vol. 2." This eagerly awaited volume follows the success of his previous works and promises to be an invaluable resource for churches, Christian Fellowships, Bible Discussion Groups, families, and individuals seeking a structured Bible study and devotional tool.
The book is meticulously crafted to provide readers with a comprehensive guide for structured Bible study and devotionals. Pastor Richard Sogunle, a seasoned minister with a rich background in public health and a licensed nursing home administrator, brings a unique perspective to spiritual growth and maturity. Drawing on his experience as the current pastor at Christ Peace Heritage Ministries in Aurora, Colorado, Pastor Sogunle addresses the needs of believers and churches, offering insights and principles for a peaceful lifestyle and community among kingdom citizens.
Pastor Richard Sogunle's journey in ministry has been marked by dedication and service. As the current senior pastor at Christ Peace Heritage Ministries, he has led the congregation with passion and commitment. His credentials include a master's degree in Healthcare Administration, and he is a licensed Nursing Home Administrator in the State of Colorado. Pastor Sogunle alongside other two brethren co-founded the Anglican Church of Advent in Abeokuta, Nigeria, and has served in another ministry as for over 10 years in Colorado before embarking on the current ministry with his wife Adebimpe Sogunle.
Pastor Sogunle's decision to abandon a thriving career in public health to follow the path of ministry reflects his unwavering commitment to the spiritual well-being of believers. With over 30 years of a blissful marriage to his wife Adebimpe, they are blessed with three wonderful children and two granddaughters.
Other Books by Richard Sogunle:
Bible Study Guide for Churches, House Fellowship and Discussion Group – Vol. 1
The Believer’s Study Outline
The Great Call (a decision to destiny) Christian literature Tract for Evangelism
The absolute Gift - Christian literature Tract for Evangelism.
"My readers are expected to learn the will, the ways, and the promises of God through this study guide," says Pastor Richard Sogunle. "They will be exposed to some kingdom principles for living a peaceful life, discover potential pitfalls that can destroy their spiritual growth, and learn to forgive their past while anticipating the glorious future prepared for the righteous."
For more information about "Bible Study Guide for Churches, House Fellowship and Discussion Group – Vol. 2" and Pastor Richard Sogunle's other works, visit: https://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=bible-study-guide-for-churches-house-fellowship-and-discussion-groups.
